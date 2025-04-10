Beat the heat with refreshing summer coolers: 5 irresistible drink recipes featuring seasonal favourites

Mohabbat Ka Melony Sherbet(Internet)

Mohabbat Ka Melony Sherbet

Ingredients:

Watermelon – 1

Sugar – ¼ cup

Milk – 4 cups

Concentrated rose squash and chia seeds – 2 tbsp each

Method:

Cut watermelon into small pieces.

Mix sugar, concentrated rose squash and milk.

Mix all the ingredients and blend briefly so that the melon pieces are not completely crushed.

Serve chilled.

Home chef Shaifali Bhargava

The Baelixir(Internet)

The Baelixir

Ingredients:

Bael fruit concentrate – 3 tbsp

Chilled water – 1 glass

Sugar/jaggery - 2 tsp

Roasted cumin powder – a pinch

Black salt/regular salt – to taste

Lemon juice – ½ a lemon

Mint leaves – for garnish

Yogurt – 1 tbsp

Rose water – a few drops

Method:

Gradually add water to the bael concentrate, stirring well until fully dissolved.

Add the sweetener, spices, and lemon juice, and mix well.

Garnish with mint leaves.

Add yogurt or rose water for a creamier and more aromatic sherbet.

Serve chilled.

Chef and cloud kitchen owner, Asma Alvi

Mango Tam-Tam(Internet)

Mango Tam-Tam

Ingredients:

Ripe mango pulp – 2

Tamarind pulp/kokum - 1 tbsp

Full cream milk/coconut milk – 1 cup

Sugar/jaggery - 1 tbsp

Mint leaves – a few

Method:

Soak tamarind pulp/kokum in lukewarm water; mash and strain it.

Mix this well with mango pulp.

Add this to full cream milk/coconut milk.

Add sugar/jaggery.

Mix all the ingredients in a blender and garnish with mint leaves.

Serve chilled.

Chef Ranjeeta

Cucumber And Beetroot Shot(By chef Priya Mukherji)

Cucumber And Beetroot Shot

Ingredients:

Cucumber – 1

Beetroot – ¼

Water – 1 cup

Lemon juice – 1 tsp

Mint leaves – a few sprigs

Chaat masala and black salt – to taste

Sugar/honey - 1 tsp

Method:

Blend everything well in a mixer.

Serve cold

Home chef Priya Mukherji

Jaggery Revelry(By chef Roli Mehrotra)

Jaggery Revelry

Ingredients:

Jaggery (finely grated) – 4 tbsp

Mint leaves – a few

Lemon juice – ½ a lemon

Black salt – a pinch

Water – 1 glass

Method:

Mix all the ingredients and blend until smooth.

Strain the mixture and serve chilled.

Home chef Roli Mehrotra