Beat the heat with refreshing summer coolers: 5 irresistible drink recipes featuring seasonal favourites
As the mercury soars, chefs share some refreshing drink recipes Baelixir, Mohabbat Ka Melony Sherbet, Jaggery Revelry, using summer staples to beat the heat
Mohabbat Ka Melony Sherbet
Ingredients:
Watermelon – 1
Sugar – ¼ cup
Milk – 4 cups
Concentrated rose squash and chia seeds – 2 tbsp each
Method:
Cut watermelon into small pieces.
Mix sugar, concentrated rose squash and milk.
Mix all the ingredients and blend briefly so that the melon pieces are not completely crushed.
Serve chilled.
Home chef Shaifali Bhargava
The Baelixir
Ingredients:
Bael fruit concentrate – 3 tbsp
Chilled water – 1 glass
Sugar/jaggery - 2 tsp
Roasted cumin powder – a pinch
Black salt/regular salt – to taste
Lemon juice – ½ a lemon
Mint leaves – for garnish
Yogurt – 1 tbsp
Rose water – a few drops
Method:
Gradually add water to the bael concentrate, stirring well until fully dissolved.
Add the sweetener, spices, and lemon juice, and mix well.
Garnish with mint leaves.
Add yogurt or rose water for a creamier and more aromatic sherbet.
Serve chilled.
Chef and cloud kitchen owner, Asma Alvi
Mango Tam-Tam
Ingredients:
Ripe mango pulp – 2
Tamarind pulp/kokum - 1 tbsp
Full cream milk/coconut milk – 1 cup
Sugar/jaggery - 1 tbsp
Mint leaves – a few
Method:
Soak tamarind pulp/kokum in lukewarm water; mash and strain it.
Mix this well with mango pulp.
Add this to full cream milk/coconut milk.
Add sugar/jaggery.
Mix all the ingredients in a blender and garnish with mint leaves.
Serve chilled.
Chef Ranjeeta
Cucumber And Beetroot Shot
Ingredients:
Cucumber – 1
Beetroot – ¼
Water – 1 cup
Lemon juice – 1 tsp
Mint leaves – a few sprigs
Chaat masala and black salt – to taste
Sugar/honey - 1 tsp
Method:
Blend everything well in a mixer.
Serve cold
Home chef Priya Mukherji
Jaggery Revelry
Ingredients:
Jaggery (finely grated) – 4 tbsp
Mint leaves – a few
Lemon juice – ½ a lemon
Black salt – a pinch
Water – 1 glass
Method:
Mix all the ingredients and blend until smooth.
Strain the mixture and serve chilled.
Home chef Roli Mehrotra