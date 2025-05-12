Buddha Purnima | Actor Meiyang Chang calls his visits to Bodh Gaya, a world where peace and happiness prevailed

Ushering in peace and positivity both for the world and himself, actor and singer Meiyang Chang remembers celebrating “the festival of light and solace” — Buddha Purnima — with his family. “It is and will always be the festival when I am with my parents and family,” he tells us. Actor and singer Meiyang Chang

It is an old family tradition for him to visit Bodh Gaya (Bihar): “It’s a haven of light and enlightenment, with beautiful temples, majestic monks in their spiritual pursuit, devotees engaged in parikarmas and prayer chants, and above all, the towering Bodhi tree in its full sanctity... as a kid I was transported into a world where only peace and happiness prevailed; that is Buddha Purnima for me.”

Now occupied with work, he does miss the family trip. But he still finds himself connected to the tradition, and shares, “My family continues to go there, and that’s how I, too, continue to stay connected to the place.”

But in his busy chase of his dreams in this life, the festival brings in the much needed quietude. “It invariably make us slow down and retrospect what truly brings us happiness. I consider myself lucky to have found my answer very early in my life — my music is my peace and encapsulates festivities for me,” Meiyang concludes.