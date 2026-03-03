Chitkara University’s Vihaan Malhotra helps script India’s sixth U-19 World Cup victory

When India lifted the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup for the sixth time, setting a new record, the entire nation broke into celebration. At Chitkara University, Chandigarh, the moment was even more special as their own first-year BBA student, Vihaan Malhotra, led the triumphant team as the vice-captain in this historic victory over England. The stellar performance by the Indian team in the final marked a new chapter in the history of under-19 Indian cricket. Chitkara University held a special felicitation ceremony in Vihaan’s honour, where Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, congratulated Vihaan Malhotra on his achievement and presented him with a cheque of ₹2 lakh as a token of appreciation. (Photo: HTCS)

For Chitkara University, Vihaan’s return was a momentous occasion. It felt like a festival as the entire campus joined in celebrating and welcoming one of their own. It was not merely the return of a student, but of one who had stepped onto the global stage and made both his country and alma mater proud. Unfazed by the pressures of academics, like a true sportsperson, Vihaan proved that lecture halls, assignments, submissions, examinations, practice sessions, and international tours could indeed be balanced through grit and discipline.

As he entered the campus, students gathered along his path, waving flags and greeting him with thundering applause. Walking through the familiar corridors, he was welcomed warmly by faculty members who embraced him not as a distant celebrity, but as one of their own. They fondly recalled watching him juggle assignments alongside demanding practice schedules. Beneath the warmth of the celebration lay a shared understanding — that the medal and the headlines were the result of years of discipline, sacrifice, and quiet perseverance.

India’s victory at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup proved significant in more ways than one. Age-group cricket has evolved into one of the most competitive platforms globally, serving as a launchpad for the next generation of cricketing stars. The increasing professionalism of junior cricket, along with structured scouting and coaching systems, has raised expectations for young athletes. It is clearer than ever that leading at this level demands composure and maturity far beyond one’s years.

As the vice-captain of the Indian U-19 cricket team, Vihaan was instrumental in steadying the team’s spirit and morale during high-pressure moments throughout the tournament. His leadership style, grounded in consistency and clarity, was quiet yet compelling. He has been praised by his teammates and coaches alike for his ability to remain calm when the stakes were high — a defining trait that separates promising talent from successful leaders.

Reflecting on his journey, Vihaan said, “To win the World Cup for India is the biggest and most cherished dream of every young cricketer. Despite all the challenges, to have been able to fulfil this dream while pursuing my studies alongside is something I’m incredibly thankful for. My teachers at Chitkara University were extremely supportive and I cannot thank them enough for the way they understood the demands of training and travel, and the flexibility they allowed me. Returning to campus after winning the World Cup is extra special because I feel like not just my efforts, but all the support that my teachers and my university showed towards me has been finally rewarded.”

Vihaan’s words also reflect a broader shift in Indian higher education today. Over the past decade, sport has steadily moved from the fringes to the mainstream of campus life. Educational institutions are increasingly recognising that excellence is not confined to academics, and that success extends beyond the classroom. Structured sports programmes and access to quality training have become integral to the university experience, fostering a culture that values both scholarship and athleticism.

Chitkara University is one such institution that has actively participated in this evolution. Widely known for its academic focus, the university has consistently encouraged students to pursue competitive sport alongside their studies. From offering flexibility in academic schedules during tournaments to providing expert mentorship and quality training infrastructure, the university has emphasised sustained support over spectacle.

The university held a special felicitation ceremony in Vihaan’s honour, where Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University, congratulated him on his achievement and presented him with a cheque of ₹2 lakh as a token of appreciation. In her address, she emphasised that Vihaan’s success reflected character as much as performance. “Achievements like these are built on discipline and resilience,” she noted, adding that the university takes pride in nurturing individuals who excel in diverse spheres.

For many awe-struck younger students who saw Vihaan up close that day, his journey offered something tangible and real — proof that ambition need not be compartmentalised. It reinforced the belief that one could prepare for boardroom discussions in the morning and practise cover drives in the evening; that it was possible to represent a university in class and one’s country on the field.

As India celebrates yet another milestone in youth cricket, Chitkara University celebrates the achievement of this young student who has proven beyond doubt that success and excellence — in any domain — originate from the same foundation: focus, hard work, and belief. As for Vihaan’s cricketing journey, it has only just begun. Even before his victory in the U-19 tournament, he was acquired by the 2025 IPL defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the upcoming season. The IPL is a league that has consistently brought forward young talent, including Virat Kohli, who was also a U-19 World Cup-winning youngster at the time. The under-19 platform, too, has historically produced players who go on to shape the future of Indian cricket.

For now, however, the image that lingers is simpler — a young vice-captain returning to his campus triumphant, amid loud cheers, a World Cup victory under his belt, and a determination that remains entirely his own.

