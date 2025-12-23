Aahana Kumra celebrates rumoured beau Danish Pandor’s birthday: Source confirms their decade-long relationship

Actor Aahana Kumra recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday wish for her rumoured beau, actor Danish Pandor sparking speculations online.



Sharing a series of candid photos, Aahana wrote, "Happy Birthday, D! To the man who has been my constant through everything. Watching you shine is my favorite view. Here’s to you and all the magic you create!" Since the post went live, the buzz has refused to die down, with fans and insiders alike labeling them the "newest couple in B-Town." Danish Pandor and Aahana Kumra

​However, according to a source close to the couple, the relationship is far from new. "It’s actually nothing new; they have been together for nearly 9 to 10 years," the source reveals. "They have been waiting for the right moment to go public, and Aahana’s recent post is being seen as the first strategic step toward cementing their bond in the public eye."

​The couple is currently basking in the success of Danish's latest release Dhurandhar. "With his recent success, the couple is extremely happy. Aahana specifically wants Danish to enjoy his moment in the spotlight," the source continues. Much of the excitement surrounds his acclaimed performance as Uzair Balouch, a role that has earned him a lot of praise.

​The source further explains their decision to delay a formal announcement: "They are waiting for the next part of his first installment to be released, as his character is set to become even more prominent. They want that project to be out before they officially make a statement about their relationship. For now, the couple is focusing on their respective projects while spending quality time together, celebrating both Danish's birthday and the massive appreciation coming his way."



