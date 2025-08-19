Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal Khan claims he could relate to Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal: ‘Aise ho raha hai mere saath…’

Aamir Khan and his brother Faissal Khan’s family drama, which has been public for a while now, seems to be escalating with every passing day. It all began with Faissal accusing Aamir of allegedly locking him up for over a year in the latter's Mumbai residence. Faissal also revealed that his family had apparently established that he was suffering from schizophrenia and could harm the society. This was followed by Aamir and his family’s official statement expressing distress over the comments, after which Faissal cut all ties with everyone. In his latest press conference, Faissal has now claimed that he could relate to Ranbir Kapoor’s 2023 film Animal because of the way he was being treated by his family. Aamir Khan, Faissal Khan and Ranbir Kapoor

In a chat with the media yesterday, on August 18, Faissal Khan shared, “Aap log ne, ek Animal picture dekhi hogi, jo bohot hit ho gayi thi. Usme main toh salute karta hun Sandeep Vanga Reddy ko, unhone itni achhi tarah aaj kal ke relationships ko dikhaya hai. Usme bhi agar aap dekhein, toh elder sister kaise behave karti hai, aur uska brother-in-law kaise behave karta hai. Very good. I salute Sandeep Vanga Reddy for the film Animal. I could relate to the film so much ki aise ho raha hai mere saath bhi, ki meri badi sister aur mera brother-in-law kaise behave kar rahe hain mere saath. Bohot achhi tarah se pesh kiya hai Sandeep Vanga Reddy ne Animal picture ko. Main 2-3 baar dekha hun.”

For the uninitiated, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in the lead, follows a troubled father-son relationship. In his statement, Faissal is talking about Ranbir aka Ranvijay’s onscreen sister, played by Saloni Batra, and her husband, portrayed by Siddhant Karnick. In the film, Ranvijay and his brother-in-law shared a strained relationship with both of them trying to be alphas.

Faissal Khan is Aamir Khan's younger brother. They also have two sisters, named Farhat and Nikhat Khan.