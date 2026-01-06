Aanand L Rai and Dhanush to reunite for a period action romance after Tere Ishk Mein?

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai and actor Dhanush have worked together on three films in the past, starting with Raanjhanaa (2013), followed by Atrangi Re (2021) and their most recent collaboration being Tere Ishk Mein (2025). Now, following up on that success streak, we have learnt that the duo is now set to reunite for another film, which will be a completely new genre for them.

An insider source reveals to us, “After the success of Tere Ishk Mein, Aanand L Rai and Dhanush are working on a large-scale period action romance. While the film will retain the emotionally-driven storytelling synonymous with Aanand, it marks a genre shift from the pair’s earlier intense romantic dramas. Mounted on a grand scale, it is a project they are quite excited about.” Further details about the film are currently being kept under wraps.

Tere Ishk Mein featured Dhanush and Kriti Sanon and emerged as one of the highest grossing films of 2025. The film follows Shankar and Mukti's intense love story as it unfolds against the backdrop of Benaras, exploring surrender and transformation that heals, hurts and changes them. It collected over ₹100 crores at the Indian box office, emerging a commercial hit. The actor-director’s previous two outings were also successes. While Raanjhanaa marked Dhanush’s Hindi film debut and was a commercial hit at the box office, Atrangi Re released during the Covid-19 pandemic directly-on-OTT. It also features Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar and was a critical success, while also emerging as one of the most-viewed films on the medium.