Abhay Verma: Shraddha Kapoor thanked me for mentioning her in Munjya interviews

With the success of Munjya, actor Abhay Verma is experiencing a rise in his career, but he insists it was “100 percent unexpected”. “I am getting to sleep only three to four hours a day, yet I am feeling refreshed. I never knew that Saturday ko uthke pata karna hota hai ki Friday ko aapki film ne kitna kamaya hai,” he quips. Abhay Verma reveals Shraddha Kapoor's reaction to him mentioning her in Munjya interviews

Verma’s statement about replacing actors Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor in Munjya made headlines. Recently, he met Kapoor at Munjya’s success bash, and revealing her reaction, he shares, “I met Shraddha the other day and she thanked me. She came up to me and said, ‘Thanks tune mera naam liya interviews mein because main itne ache project se associated hona chahti thi. When you took my name, mujhe acha feel hua ki mera naam jud gaya is film se kisi na kisi roop mein’.”

He also met actor Varun Dhawan at the bash and raves about him. “Varun is a gentleman and very supportive. He told me that out of everyone (in this generation of actors), he wants me to work a lot as he believes I can change things for good. The way he hugged me and said those things, it felt like family, a family I wanted to be a part of,” he gushes.