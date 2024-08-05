Abhishek Banerjee on the global success of Stolen: You feel that you have done something for India

Actor Abhishek Banerjee has garnered international acclaim with his film Stolen, which has been recognised at several prestigious film festivals, including the Venice Film Festival 2023, BFI London, and more recently at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The film has also won the Audience Choice Best Film and Best Director awards at Japan’s Skip City International Digital Cinema Festival. Abhishek Banerjee's film Stolen has received positive response at international film festivals.

But what about the film’s release in India?

“This is my first international film and I will get to know once the sales happen. As a layman who doesn’t understand the market conversations or the sales pitch conversations, I would just say that there is an audience for every kind of film and we are a huge market of moviegoers. Humare yaha kisi bhi tarah ki films chal sakti hain. Sabke liye audience hain. So if you make a good film, the Indian market should be accepting of a good film. I don’t see why they should not be,” says Banerjee, known for his roles in web series and films such as Pataal Lok, Rashmi Rocket, and Rana Naidu.

Despite the uncertainty of a domestic release, the joy of seeing an international audience respond positively to an Indian film is unparalleled for the actor.

“I realised that it gives you a feeling of pride when the international audience is watching, awarding, and clapping for your film. You feel that you have done something for India and not just for yourself. This is why indie films are important. All of us actors, writers, and directors can earn our money and gain our glory in our country, but when you are doing it abroad, you are also bringing glory to the country," says the 39-year-old, adding, "I feel very proud and glad I did Stolen and hopefully will look for (more) films where I can represent my country proudly.”

Directed by Karan Tejpal, Stolen features Banerjee in the role of Gautam Bansal, an upper-middle-class man caught between morality and self-interest. Banerjee views this character as a reflection of “the hypocrisy of society,” but he believes that understanding India isn’t necessary to grasp the film’s essence. He also notes how international acclaim boosts the confidence of the entire team, including the actors.

“We had the loudest cheers and claps at the MAMI film fest. People are already talking about the film globally. I am happy because even at home, in India, people are already expecting a good film because they have heard and read about it. People are asking me when it’s going to release, and there is curiosity,” he concludes.

