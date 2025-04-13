Abir Gulaal row: Ridhi Dogra reacts to controversy over Fawad Khan's Bollywood comeback
ByYashika Mathur
Apr 13, 2025 12:49 PM IST
Ridhi Dogra stars alongside Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and actor Vaani Kapoor in the upcoming film Abir Gulaal.
The upcoming film, Abir Gulaal recently encountered a swarm of criticism for having Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in its cast. But actor Ridhi Dogra, who stars alongside Fawad and Vaani Kapoor feels that the movie has got “lot more love” since its teaser launch.
“The film’s tagline says, ‘Bringing love back’. The endeavour is to focus on love and the beautiful things in the world, because there is already a lot of hatred,” the 40-year-old says.
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), had taken a firm stance against the film’s release in the state. Indian film associations had banned Pakistani artistes from working in the country after the 2016 Uri attacks. Last year, the Bombay High Court rejected a petition seeking a total ban on Pakistani actors.
Addressing the controversy, Ridhi says, “The internet has become a portal for disagreement. Everyone thinks that having an opinion means to disagree. I would like to focus on the love this film has — I hope the film is able to do what its tagline says.”