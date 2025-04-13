Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Abir Gulaal row: Ridhi Dogra reacts to controversy over Fawad Khan's Bollywood comeback

ByYashika Mathur
Apr 13, 2025 12:49 PM IST

Ridhi Dogra stars alongside Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and actor Vaani Kapoor in the upcoming film Abir Gulaal.

The upcoming film, Abir Gulaal recently encountered a swarm of criticism for having Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in its cast. But actor Ridhi Dogra, who stars alongside Fawad and Vaani Kapoor feels that the movie has got “lot more love” since its teaser launch.

Ridhi Dogra co-stars with Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor in Abir Gulaal.
Ridhi Dogra co-stars with Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor in Abir Gulaal.

“The film’s tagline says, ‘Bringing love back’. The endeavour is to focus on love and the beautiful things in the world, because there is already a lot of hatred,” the 40-year-old says.

Also Read: Sunny Deol weighs in on Fawad Khan's return to Indian cinema with Abir Gulaal: ‘We work for everyone’

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), had taken a firm stance against the film’s release in the state. Indian film associations had banned Pakistani artistes from working in the country after the 2016 Uri attacks. Last year, the Bombay High Court rejected a petition seeking a total ban on Pakistani actors.

Addressing the controversy, Ridhi says, “The internet has become a portal for disagreement. Everyone thinks that having an opinion means to disagree. I would like to focus on the love this film has — I hope the film is able to do what its tagline says.”

News / HTCity / Cinema / Abir Gulaal row: Ridhi Dogra reacts to controversy over Fawad Khan's Bollywood comeback
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On