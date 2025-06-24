Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh's wife Ruchira on him being stranded in Dubai: I panicked, darr laga rehta hai aaj kal

Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh was stranded at the Dubai airport on Monday night amidst the precautionary closure of airspace in several parts of the Middle East (Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait) after Iran's missile strikes on US establishments. Scheduled to board at 9:40 PM, he arrived around 3:45 AM in Mumbai after the delay. Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh and wife-actor Ruchira Singh(Photos; Instagram)

On reaching India, the Chhaava actor shared a post on his Instagram. Back home, his wife-actor Ruchira Singh had a sigh of relief after a stressful Monday night. She shared, “He came early in the morning after being stranded for some time. We were continuously on call with him till they flew. I was continuously checking the flight status to get minute-by-minute information of his safe landing.”

Instagram posts by Viineet Kumar Siingh(Photos: Instagram)

Spelling out her fear, Ruchira said, “When he told me about the situation, I panicked, especially after the turn of events. Nowadays, so much is happening around the world…so 'darr toh laga hi rehta hain.' On top of that, war situations, flight scenarios, and what not! It’s sad. You might not be in a serious situation, but still, you do get anxious. I was very worried yesterday, but now everything is fine and I’m happy that he is home.”

The actor said that her husband was in Dubai to address a global summit. “His entire schedule was very tight, and then while returning, this happened. He was very tired, so the situation was surely exhausting.”

On Monday night, Viineet posted: “I am at Dubai Airport. 9:23 pm Dubai Time. Immigration done. Waiting at the gate for my flight (airplane emoji). Fingers crossed."

After landing in Mumbai, Viineet told News18, “We were clueless around 10 PM. Then we got the news that the boarding would start. The flight took off a little late, but everything is fine. Emirates Airlines and Dubai airport staff helped all.”