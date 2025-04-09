After Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan-Sidharth Malhotra catch Veer Pahariya’s Sky Force langdi fever; watch viral video

Earlier this year, Veer Pahariya hopped into Bollywood with a dream debut alongside the OG Khiladi Akshay Kumar with a historical war film titled Sky Force. Unlike other newcomers, Veer was not in the news for his acting chops. Instead, the highlight of his debut was his crazy dance moves on the song Rang. In one sequence which soon went viral, he jumped around his onscreen pregnant wife and real-life ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan on one leg. Veer was brutally trolled for this ‘langdi’ step but he later impressed netizens by being a good sport, using the publicity to his benefit. Well, the rest of Bollywood is now joining him. Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan dancing with Veer Pahariya

Last month, Veer Pahariya’s co-star Akshay Kumar finally joined him for the langdi dance. The two grooved to Rang as they hilariously announced the OTT release of their film Sky Force. Well, recently the langdi fever took over actors Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Yes, you read that right. A few days ago, many stars came together for the 20th anniversary bash of Dinesh Vijan’s production house Maddock Films. A video from this party has now surfaced on the internet where Varun and Sidharth join Veer on the dance floor and set it on fire with the langdi step. The boys look like they are truly enjoying it!

Well, fans cannot get enough of this video and are now showering it with fun reactions in a Reddit thread. For instance, one social media user shared, “It’s so funny how that step has become a running joke now 🤣 And that guy made full use of the attention,” whereas another comment read, “Tbvh veer’s step is extremely viral online and it helped a lot in marketing of the film. plus this is harmless , it’s just people enjoying in a party.” An internet user stated, “They are really enjoying it lol. Made the best use of trolling, this guy is making everyone dance on his step,” whereas another claimed, “After all Langdi devta Veeru Pahadganj ji was there. How could he not do his iconic,mind boggling and toughest of all dance steps which gained him worldwide accolades with a stunning seat handle breaking debut performance? All these videos are pyaar guys not pr.”

Clearly, this langdi step has made Veer a total sensation. Don’t you think?