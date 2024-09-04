After Deepika Padukone and Yuvika Chaudhary’s maternity shoots, fans find a connection between Shah Rukh’s co-stars

Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her first child with actor husband Ranveer Singh, took social media by storm recently. We are talking about her maternity shoot where the soon-to-be mommy flaunted her bare baby bump making fans go ‘awww’. Deepika was basking in the glow of her pregnancy in these monochrome snaps as she posed with Ranveer, wearing a cardigan, a sheer black gown and what looked like a net negligee. She was absolutely breathtaking. But Deepika was not the only mother-to-be who made the internet fall in love yesterday. Deepika and Yuvika basking in the glow of their pregnancy

The gorgeous Yuvika Chaudhary, who is expecting her first child with husband Prince Narula, also dropped jaws with her maternity shoot. She looked no less than an apsara in a white gown as she caressed her baby bump before changing into a gold gown. In the comment section below, several fans showered love on Yuvika and her pregnancy glow. But what intrigued us was a special connection netizens found between Yuvika and Deepika.

As most of us know, Deepika began her journey in Bollywood with the blockbuster hit Om Shanti Om (2007), as Shah Rukh Khan’s leading lady. Well, Yuvika also made her Bollywood debut with the same Farah Khan film! She portrayed the role of SRK’s character Om Kapoor’s heroine in a film being made within Om Shanti Om. That’s not all! Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018, which was also the year that Yuvika and Prince got married. And now the actors are pregnant at the same time!

Fans find a special connection between soon-to-be mums Deepika and Yuvika

Pointing out the same, one social media user gushed, “guys ek baat notice ki two actress debut same film both are actress pregnant on same time yuvika and Deepika”, whereas another netizen shared, “Guys her and deepika did debut in same film, got married in same year and having baby in same year 😍❤️ like wow bless them both don't compare please.”

Well, both Deepika and Yuvika look breathtaking! We wish them all the love and joy in the world as they prepare to embark on this beautiful journey.