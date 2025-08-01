Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
‘Alia took Ahaan-Aneet’s numbers and…’: Mohit Suri reveals Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s first reaction to Saiyaara

ByMahima Pandey
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 11:02 am IST

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor praised Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer Saiyaara a lot, reveals Mohit Suri in latest interview

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda became overnight stars when their debut film Saiyaara arrived in theatres. We already witnessed the craze amongst audiences through viral videos from theatres. But the Mohit Suri directorial also received a shout out from several celebrities online. One of the first to laud Ahaan and Aneet’s Saiyaara was Mohit’s actor cousin Alia Bhatt. In her wholesome review, Alia shared, “I don’t remember the last time I looked at two actors with such awe. With stars in my eyes… watching the stars in yours. You both shine with such individuality, such honesty — I could watch you again, and again, and again. (And let’s be honest… I probably will.)” Well, Mohit has now revealed what Alia and her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor’s first reaction was when they watched Saiyaara.

Mohit Suri, Alia Bhatt, Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday

In a recent chat with NDTV, Mohit Suri revealed that he had invited Alia Bhatt to the screening of Saiyaara, but she was adamant to watch it in theatres after release. Mohit was quoted saying, “Yes, she went to watch it in the theatre. I was inviting her to a trial screening, but she said no, she would watch it in the theatre. After watching it in the theatre, she praised it a lot. She took the numbers of both actors and spoke to them.” He went on to add, “She also showed the film to Ranbir. Alia has been supporting this film from the beginning because she felt it carries the same emotional depth that I often infuse in my own films. She has been very supportive throughout my career, actually.”

After watching Saiyaara with Alia, Ranbir personally called Mohit and praised the film. Mohit revealed how Ranbir told him to take it easy for now because the filmmaker still has to make a lot of films. We are sure fans, who are eagerly waiting for Mohit’s next, would agree with Ranbir. For now, the team is enjoying the love received by Saiyaara, with lead stars Aneet and Ahaan blowing off steam on their respective vacations.

