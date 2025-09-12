All spices need to be in the right place: Anurag Kashyap on his film starring Aaishvary Thackeray and Vedika Pinto

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was in Lucknow to launch the poster of his upcoming film Nishaanchi, a project he shot in the city over two schedules last year. Vedika Pinto, Anurag Kashyap and Aaishvary Thackeray during the poster launch of upcoming film Nishaanchi in Lucknow (Photo: Deep Saxena/HT) The filmmaker made a starry entry at the Pratibha singleplex, seated in the front of an open jeep while actors Aaishvary Thackeray and Vedika Pinto cheered on the crowd on a sunny Friday afternoon. The hit track from the film, Filam Dekho, provided the perfect backdrop for the grand entry.

Aaishvary Thackeray and Vedika Pinto savouring Sharmaji Ki Chai in Lucknow

Following the poster launch, Anurag stated that the film is a good mix of spices that he has packaged for the audience. On choosing between the writer and the director, he said, “Sabhi masale sahi matra main hone zaroori hai (all spices should be there in the right balance). We can’t credit any one as director, writer, actors and the entire team are equal in contributing to a film (or any other project).”

Elaborating on the role of the writer, he added, “He is the cooking oil in which onion and other spices are fried.” Born and brought up in Mumbai, Aaishvary is making his debut with this film where he is in a double role of brothers Babloo and Dabloo. “Lucknow is very special for me as I have shot for my debut film here. So, if Mumbai is my janambhoomi, Lucknow is my karmabhoomi. I am grateful that sir (Anurag Kashyap) gave me this opportunity. I hope that I live up to everyone’s expectations,” says the newcomer.

Anurag Kashyap at Shukla Chaat House in Lucknow

He adds that during the shoot he was on a binging spree. “I was on a proper diet and a great fitness regime before the shoot began. But, once the shoot started my diet went for a toss as we have such amazing cuisine here.”

Actors Aaishvary Thackeray and Vedika Pinto at Rumi Darwaza