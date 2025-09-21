Edit Profile
    Anu Malik on Zubeen Garg: He was such a gentle soul; would tell earlier he'd have blackouts suddenly

    Music composer Anu Malik, who collaborated a lot with Zubeen Garg, remembers the late singer.

    Published on: Sep 21, 2025 1:36 PM IST
    By Rishabh Suri
    Anu Malik was shocked upon learning the news of Assam icon, singer Zubeen Garg’s death to him. The two had collaborated a lot of films such as Mission Istanbul (2008), Main Prem ki Deewani Hoon (2003), and more.

    Music composer Anu Malik, late singer Zubeen Garg

    “He was such a gentle, loving soul. Ab isse zyaada koi kisi ke baare mein kya bol sakta hai?,” asks Anu, “I had met him first through a person from Assam. I made him sing in Fiza, and we got along like a house on fire. He was very emotional about his sister who he had lost in an accident. He used to sing in Assamese Bengali, Manipuri, Boro, even Marathi, he had told me! Malyali songs as well. His live-in concerts were deadly. Yeh khabar sunke mann khatta ho gaya hai.”

    Also read: Zubeen Garg’s final moments: Singer took off life jacket before fatal swim, was warned

    Anu claims that Zubeen had some health issues some time back. “He used to tell me he has blackouts suddenly. I told him ‘go and get yourself checked’ Then we lost track (of it) over the years. Usne phone bhi nahi kiya, chala gaya. The call of the hills, of his own Assam was very strong,” he adds.

    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, meanwhile announced that Zubeen died while swimming in the sea without a life jacket.

    Anu further shares, “He was very proud of my music in Border. I would keep telling him to be in Mumbai, he would get more work, but he never wanted to leave his place. One day he told me ‘Anu sir I don’t want to come back to Mumbai. Aap bula loge toh aa jaaunga, aur gaana gaate hi nikal jaaunga vaapis Assam because I am more interested in social work’ He used to go and help people affected in the floods, he was running a charity. I was very close to him, he would keep telling me about the work undertaken.”

