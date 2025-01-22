AR Rahman: I am against songs that promote drugs; I believe lyrics impact people’s minds and the way they behave

In a career spanning over four decades, AR Rahman has songs in various genres and languages to his credit. While he is all for experimenting with different forms of music, a strict no-no for him is tracks with substandard lyrics. “To me, lyrics are like zikr (prayer and remembrance). I believe lyrics impact people’s minds and the way they behave. I am anything that has negative lyrics,” says the two-time Oscar winner. AR Rahman and Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan

The Bollywood and non-film music scene of today is dominated by Punjabi party bangers and rap songs. While Rahman is okay with that, ask him how he feels about Punjabi tracks being criticised for vulgar lyrics, and he says, “I don’t believe in borders. I resonate with anything that’s charming. Even Tamil people listen to so many Punjabi songs and vice versa. I feel music plays a huge role in defining the culture of a place. So, I am against songs that promote drugs and anything that’s bad. Sometimes, movies need such stuff, but that should not be the only thing.”

Rahman, who performed at a Sufi show organised by NR Talent & Event Management, in Mumbai, titled Haazri, on January 17 paid a musical tribute to his late guru, Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan. “I always wanted to learn Hindustani classical music and Khan sahab made me a part of his family in no time. He was always very encouraging. Great masters like him shaped so many vocalists, including popular film voices such as Hariharan, Sonu Nigam and Shaan. I’ve learnt to use my low range because of Khan sahab. I never thought I had a low range, but the exercises he suggested helped me. So many of my Tamil songs, including Vellai Pookal (Kannathil Muthamittal; 2002) and Malargal Kaettaen (O Kadhal Kanmani; 2015) see me pull off the low range. I owe it to Khan sahab,” says Rahman.