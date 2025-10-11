Aryan Khan opens up about self-deprecating humour in his show The Ba***ds of Bollywood: ‘Take a joke on yourself…’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is one star kid who made the entire country bow down to his talent this year, with his directorial debut show The Ba***ds of Bollywood . Being SRK’s son, there was an expectation that Aryan inherited the superstar’s famous wit and sense of humour. But the insane comedy that we witnessed in his web series was unreal! Right from the beginning, he left us in awe of his self-deprecating humour and hilarious dialogues, like the dig at his jail time or Maheep Kapoor asking daughter Shanaya Kapoor to smile for cameras and not behave like Aryan. Well, in a new interview, Aryan opens up about the thought behind the theme.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood gives a bold insight into industry dynamics and themes of nepotism, ambition and betrayal. The show had a lot of real life references, such as the infamous round-table interview where Ananya Panday was trolled by Siddhant Chaturvedi, and the NCB drug raid at a Bollywood party. Talking about how close it is to the truth, in a chat with Variety, Aryan Khan explained, “We were pushing it for screen, obviously, but obviously there’ll be things that are inspired. There’ll be scenes that are inspired on certain realities, and there’ll be exaggerations. It’s not obviously a documentary.”

He went on to share, “We wanted to be self-deprecating, but not disrespectful anywhere. So I think we maintained that line correctly, and the guardrails were self-imposed, mostly because, making something about the industry and being a part of the industry, there has to be — there is a lot of respect. People being able to take jokes on themselves, I feel, is the first and most important thing about comedy. Take a joke on yourself and then spread the love. People were extremely sporting, and we also made an effort not to push boundaries in terms of being disrespectful, only being self-deprecating.”

Well, Aryan Khan has proven that he was born to be an entertainer. We can’t wait to witness his upcoming masterpieces as a filmmaker, which includes the second season of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.