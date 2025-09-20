'Assam's heartbeat stops': Zubeen Garg's friend remembers singer saying ‘Can’t compromise love from Assam for anything'

Singer Zubeen Garg's untimely death on September 19 has shocked his fans across the world. His family and friends remember him as a jovial man, with incredible talent. His friend, journalist Afsana Ahmed pens a tribute for him:
Assam has plunged into a darkness I have never witnessed in my lifetime.
Zubeen Garg- just 52- tragically passed away in Singapore while swimming with friends (not in the freak scuba-diving accident many are speculating about). His death has left behind an unmatchable musical legacy and millions of fans who are still struggling to accept this reality.
Massive security concerns are expected when Zubeen Garg’s body arrives in Assam from Singapore. One hopes the State Government takes every precaution to avoid any untoward incident, for Assam is weeping, and emotions are running high.
Zubeen’s contribution to Assamese music and culture is nothing short of extraordinary. Yet, his stint in Mumbai never quite mirrored that success. Beyond the blockbuster Ya Ali, Reham Ali ( Mukesh Bhatt's Gangster) and a handful of other memorable tracks, Assam’s iconic voice could not make the kind of sustained national impact that many, including myself, believed he was destined for. Poor PR skills and a clear disinterest in marketing his achievements are the key factors, I strongly believe that came on his way to Bollywood success.
I was part of his Mumbai journey. He lived in the middle-class neighbourhood of Sher-e-Punjab Colony in Andheri, where he set up a huge studio and did most of his recordings. Though we were batchmates, I had little idea of the enormity of his stardom in Assam-we were both busy carving out our own careers.
Years later, we reconnected at a function in Mumbai. He took my number, stayed in touch and no, it wasn’t for media publicity. His wife, my junior in college, was already a friend, so our connection grew naturally, often over home-cooked Assamese food at each other’s houses.
At the time, I knew him only as the man behind Ya Ali, Reham Ali from Mukesh Bhatt’s film. I still remember the Filmfare Awards night when he was nominated for the song. We went together, attended the function and after-party, and I introduced him to filmmakers and industry stalwarts who were present there . Everyone loved his voice, asked for his manager’s number, but Zubeen seemed shy, almost uncomfortable in that glamorous crowd. Although he handed out the numbers, fame and networking never really mattered to him. He was crazy, a born rebel and every Assamese can vouch for that. I slowly got to know all these.
On the way back, I urged him to spend more time in Mumbai than Assam, let his manager push his talent, and cash in on his popularity. He would smile and reply with absolute clarity:
"I am already the king in Assam. I have all the love and adulation I could ever want. Why should I trade that to struggle in a new city? I cannot compromise this love for anything."
That was Zubeen-rooted, unshakeable, fiercely loyal to his land and people.
Even in death, he leaves behind not silence but a roar, a legacy of music, rebellion, and love for Assam that will guide generations to come.