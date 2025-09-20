'Assam's heartbeat stops': Zubeen Garg's friend remembers singer saying ‘Can’t compromise love from Assam for anything'

Singer Zubeen Garg's untimely death on September 19 has shocked his fans across the world. His family and friends remember him as a jovial man, with incredible talent. His friend, journalist Afsana Ahmed pens a tribute for him: Zubeen Garg

Assam has plunged into a darkness I have never witnessed in my lifetime.

Zubeen Garg- just 52- tragically passed away in Singapore while swimming with friends (not in the freak scuba-diving accident many are speculating about). His death has left behind an unmatchable musical legacy and millions of fans who are still struggling to accept this reality.

Massive security concerns are expected when Zubeen Garg’s body arrives in Assam from Singapore. One hopes the State Government takes every precaution to avoid any untoward incident, for Assam is weeping, and emotions are running high.

Also read: Assam mourns with massive tributes as icon Zubeen Garg dies at 52 in Singapore scuba accident

Zubeen’s contribution to Assamese music and culture is nothing short of extraordinary. Yet, his stint in Mumbai never quite mirrored that success. Beyond the blockbuster Ya Ali, Reham Ali ( Mukesh Bhatt's Gangster) and a handful of other memorable tracks, Assam’s iconic voice could not make the kind of sustained national impact that many, including myself, believed he was destined for. Poor PR skills and a clear disinterest in marketing his achievements are the key factors, I strongly believe that came on his way to Bollywood success.

I was part of his Mumbai journey. He lived in the middle-class neighbourhood of Sher-e-Punjab Colony in Andheri, where he set up a huge studio and did most of his recordings. Though we were batchmates, I had little idea of the enormity of his stardom in Assam-we were both busy carving out our own careers.