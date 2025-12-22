Sunburn 2025 concluded its three-day run in Mumbai with an unforgettable final night headlined by Swedish EDM icon Axel Christofer Hedfors, popularly known as Axwell. Delivering a dynamic and emotionally charged performance, he ended the festival on a triumphant note. Throughout the three days, festival-goers experienced a diverse line-up featuring both international and Indian artists. Axwell brings the curtain down on final day of Sunburn 2025

Performances by David Guetta, Sara Landry, Richie Hawtin, Kahani, Kunal Merchant, Mathame, and DubVision B2B Third Party, among many others, contributed to an atmosphere that was vibrant and inclusive.

From the opening beats to the final drop, the audience remained in constant motion—dancing in unison and erupting into spontaneous sing-alongs. When Axwell took the stage as the headliner, the excitement reached its peak. His set masterfully balanced high-energy anthems with melodic progressions, creating powerful sing-along moments that transformed the venue into a massive communal dance floor.

Axwell performed crowd-favourite tracks such as Don’t You Worry Child and Goosebumps, along with several other iconic records from his extensive catalogue, each met with resounding cheers and unified voices from the audience. Midway through his performance, he paused to address the Mumbai crowd, reflecting on the night and the connection shared with his fans. “Thank you for the magic tonight. I don’t want this to end but it has to sooner or later,” he said, drawing a wave of applause and an unmistakable emotional response from the audience.

Axwell’s appearance marked another milestone in his longstanding relationship with Indian fans. He first captivated audiences in India over a decade ago and has returned multiple times since—headlining Sunburn Goa in 2011 and performing as part of Swedish House Mafia as well as the Axwell & Ingrosso duo, making this latest performance feel both nostalgic and celebratory.

As the night drew to a close and the final beats echoed into the early hours, the festival grounds were left filled with memories of music, movement, and shared joy, a fitting and memorable finale to Sunburn 2025.