‘Ayushmann Khurrana and I are outsiders’: Harshvardhan Rane trolled for using the word outsider again and again

The year 2025 has been quite eventful for actor Harshvardhan Rane. Back in February, his Bollywood debut film Sanam Teri Kasam (2016) re-released in theatres, becoming a sensation across social media. The romantic drama emerged as the highest-grossing re-released Indian film. The second exciting milestone for Harshvardhan was the release of his new movie Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat . Also starring Sonam Bajwa, the Milap Zaveri directorial clashed with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma on Diwali. But instead of seeing it as a clash or competition, Harshvardhan has been requesting fans to watch both the films as they are being led by ‘outsiders’.

Recently Harshvardhan Rane attended a show of his film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat with co-star Sonam Bajwa in a theatre. In a viral video of the same, he stated, “Aapne iss Diwali pe 2 outsiders ki film ko support kiya. Ayushmann Khurrana ki bhi film aayi hai, meri bhi aayi hai. Dono filmein dekhiye please, dono ko enjoy kariye kyunki bohot achha message bahar jaata hai, ki aap logo ne akele poora ka poora Bollywood se nepotism hi khatam kar diya.” While some fans supported him, other netizens called this unnecessary. Well, in a now viral comment, Harshvardhan once again used the word ‘outsider’. In this comment, reshared on Reddit, the actor wrote, “please dekhlijiye maam, thamma bhi dekhiye, ayushman and i r both outsiders.” This time, Harshvardhan is being trolled.

Under the viral Reddit thread, a netizen claimed, “itna outsider card toh kartik aaryan ne bhi nhi khela. no but in all seriousness i appreciate and respect his struggle, he has gotten success after 15 years and he deserves every ounce of it,” whereas another wrote, “Kartik aryan be like :: ab mai kya bolunga. But jokes aside, he is struggling from last 15-20 years. I hope he enjoys success but zyada preachy ya cocky nabane.” A comment read, “There are so many outsiders in this industry and they have spoken about their struggle while getting movies or their Film being snatched by nepo but no one has whined like he is doing Ayushman is outsider too we all know and we appreciate his work and we will do it for harshvardhan too If your work is worth it No one is going to watch your movie just because you are outsider if your film sucks,” whereas another netizen opined, “He’s embarrassing himself at this point … and dragged Ayushman also … he’s a good actor … should let his work speak for it self.”

Up next, Harshvardhan will be seen in a romantic drama titled Silaa.