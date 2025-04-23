Benson Boone wants his critics to ‘at least have a good reason’ to hate him

American singer-songwriter Benson Boone has a message for those who dislike him — just make sure the reason actually makes sense. The 22-year-old singer, best known for his breakout hit Beautiful Things, recnetly took to social media to candidly share his thoughts on the criticism he receives online. In a front-facing video, backed by one of his unreleased tracks, Benson addressed the not-so-constructive comments that frequently come his way. “If you hate me or my music at least have a good reason for it,” he wrote across the video, directly engaging with the topic of internet hate. Benson Boone recently shared a video targeting all his haters

He elaborated further in the video, revealing his frustration after coming across a particular comment that lacked any clear rationale. “I just read a comment that said 'idek why I hate Benson Boone but it feels right.' Like WHAT!!? how am I supposed to improve after reading that?” Benson questioned.

The Grammy-nominated artist, who’s gained a reputation for his high-energy live shows — often involving backflips mid-performance — believes that criticism is only helpful when it's rooted in something tangible. Rather than vague dislike, Benson offered a few examples of what he would consider more meaningful feedback. “At least say something valid like 'he low key just flips everywhere can he [do] anything else?'” he suggested.

He even poked fun at the repetitive nature of listeners’ exposure to his biggest hit, acknowledging how it might affect their perception of his music overall. “I just don't like his songs even though I'm basing my opinion off the only one I've heard over and over,” Benson said, adding that such a remark would be a “super valid” critique.

Benson’s willingness to engage with his critics isn’t new. Earlier this month, he made headlines for reacting to a muted crowd during his Coachella performance, where he sang the iconic rock hit, Bohemian Rhapsody alongside legendary Queen guitarist Brian May.

While the moment was huge for Benson, the audience didn’t seem to share his enthusiasm. He later posted a humorous video featuring himself singing into a banana, captioned: “Me trying to get the crowd at Coachella to understand what an absolute legend Brian May is and the cultural impact he has on music and THE WORLD.”