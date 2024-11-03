Bhai Dooj special| My brother Rishabh is my biggest cheerleader: Pooja Hegde

`Traditions mean a lot to actor Pooja Hegde, and that’s why she has taken time off from work to spend Bhai Dooj with her brother, doctor Rishabh Hegde. “As actors, we’re often away from our families during special occasions,” Hedge rues, adding, “But I make an effort to spend festivals with my family.” Pooja Hegde with her brother Rishabh

For her, Bhai Dooj is all about “appreciating and celebrating” her brother. “Rishabh and I are very close; we’re more like best friends than siblings. He has always been my protector,” she tells us, adding, “While I show appreciation for him through small gestures throughout the year, I make sure to shower him with all the love and affection on this day to make him feel special.”

Hedge, who will next be seen in Deva, alongside actor Shahid Kapoor, says, “My brother is my biggest cheerleader during my highs and the strongest shoulder to lean on in my lows.” But that’s not all. She also has a lot to thank her brother for when it comes to her professional success. The 34-year-old shares, “He is very involved in my work life. I turn to him for every important decision, from film choices to life advice — literally everything.”

Recalling their bond growing up, she shares, “When we were kids, I would save my pocket money to buy him chocolates, which he would always share with me. Those were some of the best moments.”