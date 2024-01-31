Biggest stage we’ve performed on: The Raghu Dixit Project at Lollapalooza

Day one at Lollapalooza India 2024 saw Bengaluru-based contemporary folk band, The Raghu Dixit Project, set the stage on fire with their high-octane performance in Mumbai. Speaking to us about their debut at the festival, Dixit shares, “It is a huge stage, possibly the biggest we’ve ever played on! We wanted to bring in something big and grand, so we went to the organisers with a vision of a colourful performance, and they were fully supportive.” The six-member group collaborated with dancers from the Aayana and Bhoomika Kala Thanda in order to offer a unique, visually appealing experience to the audience. Raghu Dixit played some of his hits and upcoming songs at the festival

With hits such as Parasiva, Lokada Kaalaji and Mysore Se Ayi, the group had the attendees hooked throughout. “We brought a lot of visual elements to the stage, so the audience could not take their eyes off it. There was something happening at every moment. The visually appealing performance was made possible with the help of the lighting done by lighting designer and National Award winner Gyan Dev,” Dixit tells us.

To add to the exhilarating experience, the 12,000 attendees were also treated to brand-new tracks from the band’s upcoming album, set to release in July this year. The 49-year-old shares, “We played our hits, too, but the challenge was to figure out how to hold the audience’s attention during tracks that are being played for the first time. We had only 45 minutes on stage and eight songs to be played, which is why we had to use the help of visuals and dance to get the energy flowing.”

The best part about performing live, Dixit says, is that it offers a chance to interact with audiences and fellow artistes. “All the performers hang out at the lounge backstage and you get to make friends and exchange numbers. I got the chance to meet Fatoumata Diawara, a Malian singer that I’ve been a fan of for a long time. Apart from that, I was looking forward to watching Sting perform. He is my God, and his set was the most exciting one for me,” he wraps up.