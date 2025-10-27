Bollywood face-off: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Kartik Aaryan in the race for Anees Bazmee’s next film?

Bolly buffs, brace yourselves. If the buzz is to be believed, three of the industry’s biggest stars may soon be in a race; Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Kartik Aaryan are reportedly in talks to headline Anees Bazmee’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Ram Aur Shyam.
While the title instantly evokes memories of Dilip Kumar’s 1967 classic, sources close to the project insist this will not be a remake. “Anees sir has been toying with this concept for a while. The idea is not to remake the classic, but to reinterpret the twin theme for a new generation," a trade insider told Mid-Day.
All eyes had previously been on No Entry Mein Entry, the long-awaited sequel to Bazmee’s 2005 cult comedy No Entry. But with this new announcement, chatter suggests the filmmaker is now switching gears and fast-tracking another project before diving back into his comic universe.
According to the report, Ram Aur Shyam is in the advanced stages of development and is expected to go on floors early next year. The film’s premise is said to feature a double role, and the trio — Ranbir, Ranveer, and Kartik — have emerged as top contenders for the part
Among the actors being discussed, Kartik is reportedly a strong favourite. However, juggling dates might prove to be the biggest challenge. “All three actors have a packed schedule. Ranveer starts Don 3 in January, and Kartik has Naagzilla. After Ranbir wraps up Love & War, he will dive into Dhoom 4 prep. The other actor on Anees sir’s mind is Shahid Kapoor. If the dates work out, the film could start by February-end,” the source added.
Known for delivering laugh-out-loud entertainers, Anees backs a plethora of hits, including No Entry (2005), Welcome (2007), Singh Is Kinng (2008), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024). With Ram Aur Shyam, Anees seems ready to merge nostalgia with fresh star power.