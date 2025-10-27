Bollywood face-off: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Kartik Aaryan in the race for Anees Bazmee’s next film?

Bolly buffs, brace yourselves. If the buzz is to be believed, three of the industry’s biggest stars may soon be in a race; Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Kartik Aaryan are reportedly in talks to headline Anees Bazmee’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Ram Aur Shyam. Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan

While the title instantly evokes memories of Dilip Kumar’s 1967 classic, sources close to the project insist this will not be a remake. “Anees sir has been toying with this concept for a while. The idea is not to remake the classic, but to reinterpret the twin theme for a new generation," a trade insider told Mid-Day.

All eyes had previously been on No Entry Mein Entry, the long-awaited sequel to Bazmee’s 2005 cult comedy No Entry. But with this new announcement, chatter suggests the filmmaker is now switching gears and fast-tracking another project before diving back into his comic universe.