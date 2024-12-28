BTS' agency threatens legal action over online harassment of the Kpop band

As global K-pop sensation, BTS, continues to enjoy immense popularity, even while on hiatus as the members complete their mandatory military service. Recently, their agency, BigHit Music, issued an important announcement regarding the ongoing issue of malicious activities targeting the group. BTS' agency have issued a statement stating that the agency will initiate legal proceedings against anyo individual or group that tries to harass the septet online

BigHit Music posted a statement on Weverse confirming that any harmful actions directed at BTS would result in legal consequences. The agency explicitly stated, "We regularly initiate legal proceedings against perpetrators of malicious activities targeting BTS, including defamation, personal attacks, sexual harassment, the dissemination of false information, and ill-intentioned criticism."

In the statement, BigHit also revealed that they had successfully identified several offenders since their last notice and had imposed fines of up to two million Korean won for their malicious behaviour. However, despite these efforts, the agency noted that some individuals continued to engage in harmful actions against the group. Consequently, BigHit Music made it clear that they would take even more stringent measures.

The agency explained, “Among them were individuals who continued uploading malicious posts despite being penalised in earlier complaints. One defendant, who posted hundreds of insulting and defamatory statements on their personal blog, has been convicted and fined a total of five million won." They reassured fans that they would remain committed to holding those responsible accountable and ensuring that those facing legal proceedings would receive appropriate penalties.

In the same announcement, BigHit Music shared details of ongoing legal actions, including a damages lawsuit against Taldeok Camp and other civil and criminal lawsuits related to the leaking of the artists' personal information and incidents of stalking. “We will make sure that legal action is taken against all individuals who have infringed upon our artists’ rights," the statement emphasised.

The agency also provided insight into how they are collecting evidence, saying, “We are collecting, reporting, and pursuing legal action against malicious posts targeting BTS members currently fulfilling their military service. We maintain a strict zero-tolerance policy, with no settlements or leniency extended to offenders."

The agency further disclosed that evidence of malicious content was gathered from multiple social media platforms, including DCInside (particularly the BTS Gallery), Nate Pann, and TheQoo, with many of these cases being forwarded to investigative authorities as criminal complaints.

BTS, consisting of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, is currently on a break as the members complete their compulsory military service. They are expected to reunite in the first half of 2025. Despite the hiatus, BTS remains a powerful force in the entertainment world, with a massive global fanbase. The group has achieved unprecedented success, and even while on a break, their popularity continues to grow.

Fans can look forward to a potential new album release in the second half of 2025, followed by a world tour planned for 2026.