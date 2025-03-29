BTS' biggest songs reimagined as sleepy lullabies? Exclusive first listen of Dynamite lullaby leaves fans craving more

BTS has always had a unique way of reaching its audience. Whether it's about lifting yourself up after a fall or celebrating life's small joys, BTS has an anthem for every occasion. And now, fans have a new surprise to get excited about — BTS’ biggest hits are being transformed into lullabies. BTS Dynamite

That’s right! Rockabye Baby, the children's music brand that’s made a name for itself by turning popular songs into soothing lullabies, is taking on BTS for their latest album. Titled Lullaby Renditions of BTS, this upcoming album will feature calming versions of fan-favorite tracks like Butter, Dynamite, and more. If you’ve ever wondered what it might be like to fall asleep to BTS' signature hooks and melodies, this is your chance!

The announcement has already created quite the buzz. Rockabye Baby shared a sneak peek of their version of Dynamite with Billboard, and the response from fans has been overwhelmingly positive. The video, which shows a cuddly bear setting up a stage with his stuffed animal friends, features the iconic BTS melody transformed into a gentle xylophone lullaby that's perfect for your little ones.

What makes this project extra special is that it marks Rockabye Baby’s very first K-pop tribute album. The brand has previously released lullaby versions of songs from artists like Bad Bunny, Dolly Parton, Shakira, Ed Sheeran, and Katy Perry. But BTS? That’s a whole new level of fandom energy.

Netizens react

Naturally, fans are absolutely ecstatic about this unexpected treat. “Blood, Sweat, and Tears as a lullaby?? Oh, I’m curious!” said one fan, expressing their intrigue at this fun new take on the intense BTS classic. Another fan joked, “An album for literal baby ARMY,” referring to the growing number of fans who are starting families and looking for ways to share their love for BTS with their little ones. And some fans took it even further: “If this is real, then BTS really knows their fandom better than anyone. They might be within us for real,” one fan commented, noting how the band's understanding of their followers transcends music and dives into life milestones.

The full album, dropping on April 4, will include 13 tracks from BTS’ extensive catalog. Notable inclusions are Permission to Dance, Life Goes On, Boy With Luv, IDOL, and of course, Blood, Sweat & Tears. It’s clear that this lullaby album will be a treat for fans who are looking to immerse themselves in the BTS universe — even in their dreams!

As BTS continues their break to fulfill mandatory military service, this album feels like the perfect way for ARMY to stay connected to their idols. While several of the band members are completing their service — with Jin being discharged in June, and J-Hope in October — the album gives fans a way to keep the BTS spirit alive during this time of pause.