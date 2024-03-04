Chargesheet actor Anish Vikramaditya: Acting is my passion but I take up limited projects

Actor and filmmaker Anish Vikramaditya is looking forward to shoot for his next feature film as lead in Lucknow, a portion of which was shot a couple of years ago but got stuck. Anish Vikramaditya

The actor, who was launched by superstar Dev Anand in film Chargesheet (2011), was last seen in OTT film Dilon Mein Uphaan (2023).

“We had then shot a schedule in Lucknow with Russian actor Maiia Voznesenskaia and myself as lead. The story is by Akash Pandey from Gorakhpur. We have reworked the story which will have portions of the old shoot and the story will move forward in the current scenario as lot has changed since then, and so have our looks,” says the actor. He was recently in the city for a recce.

Vikramaditya says that he takes up selected acting projects. “Acting is my passion but I take up limited projects. Dev Saheb launched me and had given me this screen name. Besides, I keep producing films which includes Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas (2024) and Vasan Bala's Monika O My Darling (2022). Our next release will be Pine Cone which has been directed by Onir. I do other things as well, but my soul is in the film industry,” he says.

As an actor, he has also played a cop in yet-to-released film Vagator Mixer. “Directed by Dev Saheb’s son, Suneil Anand, I play a cop in this film. It is being shot over the years in various countries but will now hopefully release this year. I am enjoying acting in projects that I like and then dabbling in filmmaking that quenches my thirst of being in the industry.”