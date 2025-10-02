Chitrangda Singh: Delhi smells different during festive season and Dussehra is the beginning of that

Chitrangda Singh believes that the whole environment of Delhi changes during the festive season, and that is why, she is spending this Dussehra at her home in Delhi. “I used to always say that Delhi smells different during winter, especially during the festive season and Dussehra is the beginning of that. It's just a great vibe as it’s when we start to make plans for the festivities with family. So, it’s the family season,” she says. Chitrangda Singh

Talking of Dussehra takes the actor on a trip down memory lane. “During my childhood, my dad used to always try to find ravan kahaan jal raha hai and take us there. That was a big celebration for us as kids. Since he was in the Army, if he wasn't there any year, there would always be somebody's father who would gather all the kids and take them. As I've grown up, the celebrations have become much simpler with a puja at home and just being with family,” she shares.

Chitrangda Singh also opens up about her love for Ramlila. “I spent a lot of time in Meerut, and the Ramlila there used to be really big. We’d find it fascinating seeing all these men become women for it. We've also done some activities in school and the colony to make some money for the celebrations,” she says, adding that while the celebrations used to be all about being together as a community, she sees that dwindling today. “Festivals are more about the community coming together and doing things together, but it has now become very individualistic, and a little more commercial. It has lost its innocence a little bit,” she insists.

But the actor focuses on the message that the festival of Dussehra propagates–the triumph of good over evil. “We all want to believe in the good, and especially in cinema, we do films showing it's always good over evil. And I do think it's true in real life too. Even if you make a lot of money and you gain a lot from the evil or the bad, it does corrode you from inside, you can't escape it. So, I do believe that good triumphs evil,” she says.

So, is there any evil or negativity that she wants to burn this Dussehra? “I want to just burn away my own anxiety of getting what I want or what I have been waiting for. The way the world is going currently, there is no point of having any anxiety. Wherever I am, I am just grateful for what I have today, more than ever. Every day you read so much and you see so much happening, that you just want to be thankful. I don't know if I want to even ask for more,” she ends.