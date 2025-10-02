Search
Thu, Oct 02, 2025
Dasra wishes: Send these 11+ AI-generated Dussehra images to your loved ones

Soumya Srivastava
Published on: Oct 02, 2025 09:51 am IST

Dasra wishes: Dussehra, or Vijayadashami, celebrates the victory of good over evil, marking Lord Rama's triumph over Ravana and honoring Goddess Durga. 

Dasra Wishes: Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is a major Hindu festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil. It marks the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana, symbolizing the power of truth and righteousness. The day also honors Goddess Durga’s victo ry over Mahishasura, reminding devotees of divine strength and courage.

Dasra Wishes: This Dussehra, may you burn away negativity and embrace positivity in every aspect of life. (Image: ChatGPT)
Across India, effigies of Ravana are burned, symbolizing the destruction of arrogance and negativity. The festival encourages people to embrace positivity, truth, and moral values in life. Families gather, prayers are offered, and cultural performances take place, making Dussehra a joyous occasion of unity, celebration, and spiritual renewal.

Wish you family and friends on this auspicious day with these images:

May the divine blessings of Lord Rama and Goddess Durga fill your life with happiness, peace, and endless success. Happy Dussehra! (Source: Google Gemini)
May Lord Rama bless you with courage, wisdom, and strength to face life’s challenges. Happy Dussehra. (source: Google Gemini)
On this auspicious occasion, I wish you and your family success, harmony, and endless happiness. (Source: ChatGPT)
May this Dussehra bring light, happiness, and positivity into your life as good triumphs over evil. Source: Google Gemini
Wishing you a blessed Dussehra filled with peace, joy, and prosperity. Source: ChatGPT
Let the spirit of Dussehra inspire you to conquer your fears and walk the path of truth and righteousness. (Source: Google Gemini)
May the victory of good over evil remind you to always stay strong and hopeful. Happy Dussehra. (Source: Google Gemini)
Celebrate the triumph of light over darkness and truth over lies. Wishing you a joyous Dussehra. (Source Google Gemini)
May the festive spirit of Dussehra fill your heart with love, hope, and new beginnings. (Source: Google Gemini)
Here’s wishing you victory in all your endeavors and happiness in abundance this Dussehra. (Source: Google Gemini)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes on the occasion of Vijayadashami on Thursday, calling the festival a symbol of the victory of good and truth over evil and untruth.

In a post on social media X, the PM wrote, "Vijayadashami is a symbol of the victory of good and truth over evil and untruth. My wish is that on this sacred occasion, everyone receives the inspiration to continuously progress on the path of courage, wisdom, and devotion.

My warmest greetings of Vijayadashami to my family members across the country," the post read.

Dussehra marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated in diverse ways across the country. It commemorates Lord Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana, symbolising the triumph of truth and righteousness over arrogance and evil.

The effigy burning of Ravana, Meghnad, and Kumbhkaran is a popular tradition in many parts of India.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also extended his greetings to the people on the occasion.

In his message issued on the eve of Vijayadashami, the Chief Minister said that the festival symbolises the victory of righteousness over unrighteousness, good over evil, and truth over falsehood.

