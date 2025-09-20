Was Deepika Padukone’s King announcement post with SRK a dig at Kalki 2898 AD makers?

But off late, it seems like controversy has been following her around relentlessly. Earlier this week, the official X handle of Vyjayanthi Movies, announced that moving forward, Deepika would not be a part of the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. The reason cited was the inability to find a “partnership”, probably the most polite way of relaying both parties not seeing eye to eye. This was followed by some more veiled commentary on adhering to the “commitment” the film deserves.

Sans the whole Ranbir Kapoor fiasco on Koffee with Karan many moons ago, Deepika Padukone has quite literally NEVER been one to stoke, address or participate in controversy.

Will the lead cast being switched out is a fairly common occurrence when it comes to film productions, an attention grabbing announcement like the one made, that too for a global star like Deepika, definitely felt odd.

Now while everyone could bet their bottom dollar that Deepika would never directly address this particular situation, it looks like she has broken her silence after all, in the most veiled yet dignified way possible.

Earlier today, the superstar took to her Instagram handle to share a candid shot of her holding on to, what appears to be SRK’s hand. And the point she may be trying to make, is well captured in the moving caption about her years long association with and reverence for King Khan. It reads, “The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with,matter far more than its success.

I couldn’t agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I’ve made since.

And that’s probably why we’re back making our 6th movie together?”. She tagged the post with ‘#king’ and ‘#day1’, tagging SRK and director Siddharth Anand too.