Dharmendra's 90th birthday: The Deol family share unseen pictures and tributes for the late actor

Hema Malini, who shared over four decades of life, love and cinema with Dharmendra, penned a graceful and heartfelt tribute on his 90th birth anniversary. Sharing some ‘together’ moments she wrote, “Happy birthday my dear heart❤️ More than two weeks have passed since you left me heartbroken, slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life, knowing that you will always be with me in spirit. The joyful memories of our life together can never be erased, and just reliving those moments bring me great solace and happiness. I thank God for our lovely years together, for our two beautiful girls who reaffirm our love for each other and for all the beautiful, happy memories that will remain with me in my heart. ❤️On your birthday🙏 My prayers for God to grant you the wealth of peace and happiness that you richly deserve for your humility and goodness of heart and your love for humanity. Happy birthday dear love❤️.”

Today marks a deeply poignant milestone for the Deol family and millions of fans across the globe. What would have been a grand 90th birthday celebration for Bollywood's beloved ‘He-Man’ Dharmendra is now an occasion for remembrance, following the actor's passing just a few weeks ago, on November 24. The tributes that poured in from his family were not just birthday wishes, but emotional declarations, reflecting how Dharam ji touched each of their lives.

The most personal message came from Dharmendra's daughter with wife Hema Malini, Esha Deol, who penned a heartbreaking note on her social media, underscoring their unbreakable bond. Esha referred to her father as her “darling Papa” and spoke of a bond that transcended time, writing, “Our pact, the strongest bond. “Us” through all our lifetimes, all the realms and beyond ….. We are always together Papa. Be it heaven or earth. We are one. For now, I have very tenderly, carefully & preciously tucked you in my heart … deep, deep inside to carry on with me for the rest of this lifetime.

She detailed the moments she missed most and ended her message with a promise to uphold his legacy. She said, “The magical precious memories….. life lessons, the teachings, the guidance, the warmth, the unconditional love, the dignity and the strength you have given me as your daughter cannot be replaced or matched by any other.

I so painfully miss you papa … your warm protective hugs that felt like the cosiest blanket , holding your soft yet strong hands which had unspoken messages & your voice calling out my name that followed with endless conversations , laughter & shayaris . Your motto “always be humble , be happy, healthy & strong” I promise to continue your legacy with pride & respect. And I will try my best to spread your love to the millions who love you as I do. I love you Papa. Your darling daughter, Your Esha, your Bittu. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️💪🏼”