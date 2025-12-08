Dharmendra's 90th birthday: The Deol family share unseen pictures and tributes for the late actor
Marking his first birthday after his passing, the Deol family shared deeply personal notes and memories of Dharmendra
Today marks a deeply poignant milestone for the Deol family and millions of fans across the globe. What would have been a grand 90th birthday celebration for Bollywood's beloved ‘He-Man’ Dharmendra is now an occasion for remembrance, following the actor's passing just a few weeks ago, on November 24. The tributes that poured in from his family were not just birthday wishes, but emotional declarations, reflecting how Dharam ji touched each of their lives.
Hema Malini: “More than two weeks have passed since you left…”
Hema Malini, who shared over four decades of life, love and cinema with Dharmendra, penned a graceful and heartfelt tribute on his 90th birth anniversary. Sharing some ‘together’ moments she wrote, “Happy birthday my dear heart❤️ More than two weeks have passed since you left me heartbroken, slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life, knowing that you will always be with me in spirit. The joyful memories of our life together can never be erased, and just reliving those moments bring me great solace and happiness. I thank God for our lovely years together, for our two beautiful girls who reaffirm our love for each other and for all the beautiful, happy memories that will remain with me in my heart. ❤️On your birthday🙏 My prayers for God to grant you the wealth of peace and happiness that you richly deserve for your humility and goodness of heart and your love for humanity. Happy birthday dear love❤️.”
Esha Deol: “We are always together papa…”
The most personal message came from Dharmendra's daughter with wife Hema Malini, Esha Deol, who penned a heartbreaking note on her social media, underscoring their unbreakable bond. Esha referred to her father as her “darling Papa” and spoke of a bond that transcended time, writing, “Our pact, the strongest bond. “Us” through all our lifetimes, all the realms and beyond ….. We are always together Papa. Be it heaven or earth. We are one. For now, I have very tenderly, carefully & preciously tucked you in my heart … deep, deep inside to carry on with me for the rest of this lifetime.
She detailed the moments she missed most and ended her message with a promise to uphold his legacy. She said, “The magical precious memories….. life lessons, the teachings, the guidance, the warmth, the unconditional love, the dignity and the strength you have given me as your daughter cannot be replaced or matched by any other.
I so painfully miss you papa … your warm protective hugs that felt like the cosiest blanket , holding your soft yet strong hands which had unspoken messages & your voice calling out my name that followed with endless conversations , laughter & shayaris . Your motto “always be humble , be happy, healthy & strong” I promise to continue your legacy with pride & respect. And I will try my best to spread your love to the millions who love you as I do. I love you Papa. Your darling daughter, Your Esha, your Bittu. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️💪🏼”
Sunny Deol: “Are you enjoying yourself, Papa?”
Son Sunny Deol’s warm wishes featured a video capturing a quiet, joyful moment between father and son. The clip showed Sunny and Dharmendra taking in stunning mountain sights. The tenderness of their bond was evident when the son asks his father, “Are you enjoying yourself, Papa?” to which Dharmendra replies with a heartfelt laugh and a clear, “I'm really enjoying.” Alongside the video, Sunny penned a short message: “Today is my father's birthday. Papa is always with me, inside me love you papa. Miss you,” he shared.
Abhay Deol: “I look forward to the moment…”
Dharmendra’s nephew, actor Abhay Deol, also shared a childhood memory with a throwback photograph. Abhay revealed a moment from the past where Dharmendra offered a life lesson that transcended his mortality. He recounted: “Must’ve been 1985 or ‘86. I had just been scolded so I was upset. He called me to him, sat me down by his side and said, “look at the light”, and had the photographer click this pic. I look forward to the moment I hear him say those words to me again, when my time comes. Today was his birthday.”
The Deol brothers open Dharmendra's farmhouse
Furthermore, in a gesture that moved fans across the nation, it was earlier reported that Dharmendra’s sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol, would be honouring their father’s 90th birth anniversary by opening the gates of his beloved Khandala farmhouse to the public.
Recognising their father's deep connection with his admirers, the brothers decided to transform the family’s private day of remembrance into a public tribute. A source had told Hindustan Times, “Sunny and Bobby have decided to visit their father’s farmhouse to honour his memory and legacy. While discussing their plans, they realised that many fans wished they had the chance to meet or see Dharmendra one last time. That’s why they’ve decided to open the farmhouse gates for fans who want to come, pay their respects, and meet the family.”
This decision highlighted the family’s understanding of Dharmendra's iconic status, ensuring that his 90th milestone was marked not by sorrow but with a shared celebration.