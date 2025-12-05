Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi claims film was actually ‘inspired’ by late Major Mohit Sharma: ‘Nothing new under the sun’

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar hit theatres today to overwhelmingly positive reviews, but just hours before its release, actor Rakesh Bedi made a statement that has reignited the conversation around the film’s inspiration. Speaking to ITV Blink, the veteran actor revealed that while the film is not based on any real person, it may indeed be “inspired” by the story of Late Major Mohit Sharma. Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar; Rakesh Bedi

Why is this important? Before the release, Dhurandhar faced a legal roadblock when the family of the Ashoka Chakra (posthumous) and Sena Medal awardee late Major Mohit Sharma filed a petition in the Delhi High Court to stop the film from hitting theatres. The family alleged that the movie had drawn “unauthorised inspiration” from the decorated officer’s life without their consent or the Indian Army’s approval. While no stay order had been passed, the film successfully made its way to the theatres. But now, Rakesh reveals that the film might, in fact, have been inspired.

Rakesh Bedi on the film’s ‘inspiration’ When asked about the controversy, Rakesh spoke candidly about how most films, in one way or another, draw inspiration from real stories or archetypes. “Every film has a mother film. Sholay’s mother film was Seven Samurai… or Five Man Army. Kahin na kahin se toh koi bhi film inspire hoti hai. Har cheez kahin na kahin se inspire hoti hai, lekin uska matlab yeh nahi ki uske upar bani hai yeh film,” Bedi explained.

He added, “I salute Mohit Sharma for what he did, but definitely… it may be inspired from there, but it’s not based on it. Lekin main iss baar meh bolne wala – meri authority nahi hai. But mereko itna pata hai ki har kahani kahin na kahin se inspired hoti hai. Ek achhi kahawat hai ki nothing is ‘new under the sun’. Kuch bhi naya nahin hai.”

The actor went on to discuss how even his own character in Dhurandhar was loosely inspired by a real-life political figure from Pakistan.

“In fact mera jo character hai ismein, woh bhi adjust karta hai Pakistan meh. Aur maine bhi usko Pakistan ke Senate meh, unke Parliament meh dekha hai — Nawaz Sharif ya Bhutto, koi speech de rahe hote hai toh yeh aadmi peeche baitha hua hota hai. Maine YouTube karke uske mannerisms padhe, kaafi minutely. Aur meri jo appearance hai, woh bhi uss se kuch milti julti hai. Par yeh nahi ki woh uske upar based hai — usse inspired ho sakta hai.”

The Delhi High Court case Represented by advocates Roopenshu Pratap Singh and Manish Sharmaa of Samaanta Law Firm, Major Sharma’s parents accused the filmmakers of using their son’s story as a “commercial commodity”.

Director Aditya Dhar, however, maintained that Dhurandhar is “purely fictional.” Senior Advocate Saurabh Kirpal, representing the producers, dismissed the claims as “misconceived”. Furthermore, the CBFC’s counsel Ashish Dixit also confirmed that the film had been evaluated as a work of fiction.