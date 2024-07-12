Dia Mirza urges all to re-evaluate their relationship with nature; wants sustainability on film sets

A vocal champion of environmental responsibility on the global stage, actor-producer Dia Mirza feels that sustainability should now enter film sets. “With foreign producers and platforms now working a lot in India, they have strong mandates [against plastic use]. But, far more intervention is required across industries. And it is totally possible and doable,” says the Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme. Dia Mirza feels that sustainability should now enter film sets.

“I try to bring environmental change wherever I am. On sets, where I see the use of single-use plastic, I gift eco-friendly items to the set. I urge producers to place dispensers of water so people can refill their bottles, drink from them and minimise waste,” says the actor.

Dia Mirza at Oxford India Forum, a conversation on Environment Advocacy

An active eco-investor, who was a speaker at the Oxford India Forum recently, Mirza intends to “engage with the film industry as well — with the producers’ guild, and associations who matter”.

The 42-year-old says that one could learn from the past. “If you look back, 50 years ago, film sets were entirely sustainable. Even during the early phase of my own career, we were using reusable cutlery and the like. There was absolutely no single-use stuff used on the sets and we did successful shoots not only in India but all over the world,” says Mirza.

Expressing her concern over climate and environmental changes, she says, “How drastic the conditions are in India are a concern. It’s heartbreaking to see people losing lives to heat waves in North India, the ongoing jungle fires in Uttarakhand, depleting green cover, air pollution and so on. When we started campaigning for environmental consciousness over two decades ago it was hard to explain to people how immediate and personal the impact of climate change will be. But, Mother Nature has ensured that she is hitting more and directly. Now, people are getting aware of the fact the climate change is real and happening. If we don’t change the way we live and do business, and re-evaluate our relationship with Nature, things will get worse.”