Did Ranbir Kapoor text Animal co-star Bobby Deol in The Ba***ds of Bollywood? Eagle-eyed fans call Aryan Khan a genius

Earlier this month, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan made his directorial debut with the web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood . Not only did he exceed the expectations that audiences had, but also left a lasting impact with the real-life as well as Bollywood references used in the show. There were absolutely no gaps in the script, the dialogues were on-point and the climax was epic. Well, eagle-eyed fans have now found another Easter egg in the series, which has a connection to Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor and their Sandeep Reddy Vanga film Animal (2023). And it has left netizens calling the director a ‘genius’.

Towards the end of The Ba***ds of Bollywood , Bobby Deol aka Ajay Talvar gives his iPad to his daughter Karishma, played by Sahher Bambba, as he’s facing troubles with iCloud. While scrolling through it, Sahher opens Bobby’s chat with filmmaker Karan Johar. On the left hand side is Ajay Talvar aka Bobby’s chat list, which eagle-eyed netizens have zoomed into. Amid messages from Freddy, KJo and his son Shaumik, Bobby has received a message from Sunny (Deol) which says ‘Whatsup brother?’, as well as a text from Ranvijay Singh that says ‘Meet you soon’. But who is Ranvijay? Fans are guessing it is Ranbir Kapoor’s character in Animal, who killed his enemy Bobby in the film.

The screenshot of this scene has now gone viral on social media. Lauding Aryan Khan for his attention to detail, a social media user wrote, “aryan really did a great job as a writer and director for a moment the series never felt dull and boring 🔥,” whereas another comment read, “aryan khan you genius 😭😭😭.” Agreeing, a fan wrote, “Aryan Khan you are a genius man 😭,” while a netizen gushed, “I'm amazed by aryan's Mind...I mean how beautiful he worked on everything...like even small small things not gone unnoticed… Cheers @___aryan___ ❤️❤️You did a great job😘.” Talking about Sunny Deol’s message, a netizen wrote, “Even sunny saying whatsup brother is on the point … 😂,” whereas another comment read, “Sunny just casually texting whatsup brother.”

This scene has left netizens wondering if Bobby Deol could reincarnate in Animal’s much-awaited sequel Animal Park, joining Ranbir Kapoor for another epic battle. Or maybe this is RK and Lord Bobby in an alternate universe!