Diljit Dosanjh takes a firm stand against CBFC censorship of Punjab'95, finds support in film director

Diljit Dosanjh has never backed down from voicing his true opinion and the same goes with the constant back and forth, and potential shelving of one of his most awaited projects on-screen, Punjab'95. While of course the film had been in the works for a while, the trailer of the same was only shared very recently, on January 17, by Diljit to his social media handles. Diljit Dosanjh takes a firm stand on the Punjab'95 back-and-forth

Now if you're wondering what in the film is exactly courting controversy, Punjab'95 — spelled Punjab'95 in the trailer — is based on the life and work of Sikh rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra who worked tirelessly to expose the human rights violations and extrajudicial killings of the Sikh youths, during Punjab's militancy era. The film, directed by Honey Trehan, has been grappling with the Central Board of Film Certification for over a year now, with the statutory body reportedly having asked for crucial cuts in the film.

At the time of sharing the trailer to his Instagram handle, Diljit had specified how so far only a date (February 7) for an international release had been set, as overseas, the film would be taken over to the public sans any cuts. However, no such release actually ended up taking place and a release in India still remains suspended, pending the team's approval of the cuts demanded by CBFC. Now exactly how strong the team's resolve is, to maintain the original cut of the film is evident in Diljit's reaction, when recently asked to share an update on Punjab'95 during an Instagram live session.

Diljit made it clear that while he hopes the film can see the light of day soon, he will only add his name to and support the film if it is released sans cuts. He also specified that the potential of Punjab'95 releasing after accommodating the cuts, if it were to happen, simply defeats the purpose of the film's message.

Director Honey was quick to jump in with support, seconding Diljit's stance. Sharing a clip of Diljit saying his piece to his stories, Honey wrote, "Chaddiyaan kallan. Panjab'95 will not have my name as a director too if there will be any cut. I don't support the unreasonable and politically coloured demands of cbfc. I stand by my film and by my team. I will never let down their faith in me. Justice will prevail soon and I hope the world sees the uncut film soon. Immense respect for Jaswant Singh Khalra ji's martyrdom".

While the trailer surely does look hard hitting, do you think Punjab'95 will be able to see the light of day anytime soon?