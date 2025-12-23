Euphoria band singer Palash Sen: Bollywood and music labels have been unfair to me, but the audience never let me down

Celebrating 27 years in the music industry this year, Palash Sen took to Instagram on Monday to voice his frustration over the film industry’s treatment of independent artistes and the growing dominance of “money” in the entire ecosystem. Palash Sen while performing in Lucknow and his Instagram post after the show (Photos: Mustaq Ali/HT and Instagram) The singer posted a carousel in which he vented his angst and thanked the audience for their support. During his performance at the Repertwahr Festival in his birthplace, Lucknow, on Sunday, he became emotional and addressed his feelings about the “film industry and music labels being unfair” to him.

The lead singer of Euphoria band shares, “Despite being loved, we do not have a single Bollywood song to my credit. Music labels have been unfair to us, but we have never compromised on dignity and honesty.” The 60-year-old rues that success in the industry depends more on “connections” than on talent: “I don’t belong to any group, have never done ji huzoori, and never asked for favours. People have loved us for decades, so why can’t the industry people see this? Why are connections so important when it should be about music?” The Mayeri (Phir Dhoom, 2000) singer adds that it is unfortunate that independent music is so dependent on films and labels for visibility.