Exclusive: Ahan Shetty's next film is an actioner, rolls in October; more details inside

Recently, we had reported that Ahan Shetty has finalised his next film, a love story with director Shaad Ali. Now, we have learnt that the actor has locked his next project post that as well, and it marks his entry into the action genre. Ahan Shetty(Photo: Instagram)

A source close to the development tells us that Ahan Shetty, who is actor Suniel Shetty's son and made his acting debut in 2021 with Tadap, will be seen in an action-drama next. “Ahan has signed an actioner which will be directed by renowned Bengali director Birsa Dasgupta, and is being produced by Shibasish Sarkar and Ribhu Dasgupta,” the source shares, adding that the female lead of the film is being finalised currently and the name will be announced soon.

The source also informs that the yet-untitled film will go on floors this October. Meanwhile, Ahan also has Border 2 in the pipeline which will release next year. As for Birsa, while this collaboration will mark his directorial debut in Hindi films, he has directed Hindi web series Mafia, Black Widows and The Magic of Shiri before.