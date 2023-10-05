Exclusive: Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding to turn into a documentary

It was one year back when Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha officiated their wedding with festivities spread across three cities, and now the actor couple has decided to share it with their fans. They have turned their wedding into a documentary, RiAlity, with Richa saying that it will reflect the reality behind the glitzy world. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding festivities happened in Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai

In fact, the couple has picked a special moment to unveil the first glimpse of their wedding documentary as it coincides with the one-year anniversary of the conclusion of their grand wedding celebrations that spanned across the cultural tapestry of Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai with the festivities going on till October 6 last year.

“Weddings are often portrayed as fairytales, but the reality is a mix of emotions – joy, anxiety, excitement, and everything in between. Our documentary, RiAlity, is a heartfelt attempt to capture the genuine essence of our wedding experience,” Richa shares, adding, “Our wedding was a tapestry woven with threads of every emotion imaginable. RiAlity is our attempt to unravel the complexities of that experience. It’s a mirror reflecting the reality behind the glitz, a candid portrayal of two individuals from humble beginnings”.

In fact, their decision to create RiAlity stems from a desire to share an unfiltered, candid account of their wedding journey. The documentary, directed by Rahul Singh Datta, will bring forward a unique perspective of how the wedding and days leading to it were, where the couple will not even sit down to talk about their take during the wedding. It will come with an outsider’s perspective.

Fazal asserts that they are “laying bare our emotions, the struggles, and the triumphs that came with planning this union”.

“RiAlity is a testament to the fact that love is not always perfect, but it is always enough . Love is profound, it is messy, and yet worth moving worlds for. RiAlity captures some of the essence of our journey, not just as actors but as two regular people in love. We wanted to give you all a glimpse of the effect of this not just through us but through the gaze of the people around us. This document is our way of saying, ‘This is us - flaws, dreams, and all. And there is a bit of you in us and a bit of us in you all,” he wraps up.

The documentary is expected to release later this year or early next year.

