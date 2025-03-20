Exclusive| Amaal Mallik's mother Jyothi Malik's first reaction to his shocking post: I don’t think…

Amaal Mallik recently took to Instagram on Thursday to share a series of images where he made some shocking revelations. The musician opened up on his struggle with clinical depression, and his strained relationship with his family and parents Daboo Malik and Jyothi Malik. Amaal Mallik with mother Jyothi Malik(Photo: Instagram)

In the heartfelt and emotional post, Amaal accused his family of holding him back and creating a rift between him and his brother, Armaan Malik. When contacted, Amaal's mother, Jyothi Mallik, responded to us exclusively saying, "I don’t think you (media) need to be involved in all this. Whatever he has put is his choice. I am sorry. Thank you."

Amaal's Instagram post sent shockwaves through the industry, as he publicly announced his decision to cut ties with his family. He wrote, "I’ve reached a point where I can no longer keep silent about the pain I’ve endured. For years, I’ve been made to feel like I am less in spite of spending days and nights toiling away to make a safe life for people. Cancelled every dream of mine to only find myself to be spoke down to and question what I’ve ever done. I have spent my blood, sweat & tears to create each of the 126 melodies that have released over the last decade."

The musician also revealed his diagnosis of clinical depression, sharing, "But today I stand at a point where I have been robbed of my peace, drained emotionally & maybe financially too but that’s the least of my concerns. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings. Yes I have only myself to blame for my actions but my self worth has been diminished countless times by actions of near and dear ones that stole pieces of my soul."

-Inputs by Vishakha Pandit