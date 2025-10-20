Edit Profile
    Exclusive| Boxer Lovlina Borgohain will 'celebrate this Diwali with Zubeen bhaiya's memories in my heart'

    Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain reflects on her Diwali memories, the one tradition she never skips, and how she’s honouring singer Zubeen Garg’s memory.

    Published on: Oct 20, 2025 2:19 AM IST
    By Samarth Goyal
    For Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain, Diwali is a time to reconnect with her roots and find light even in moments of loss. This year, the festival carries a deeper meaning as she remembers the late Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, who died last month in a shocking accident.

    Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain talks about celebrating Diwali this year
    “I don’t want to celebrate this Diwali in a very different way… because our dear Zubeen Bhaiya has left us. But I know if he were here, he wouldn’t want us to stop celebrating. So, I’ll celebrate this Diwali with his memories in my heart — remembering him with love and respect. And yes, no crackers this time,” Lovlina said.

    Her fondest Diwali memories go back to her childhood in Assam — filled with innocence, laughter, and lessons learned the hard way. “One of my funniest childhood Diwali memories was when I decided to make my own cracker. After bursting a few fireworks, I collected the leftover iron powder, wrapped it carefully in a piece of paper, and proudly said to myself, ‘Yes! I’m a genius!’ When I lit it… instead of bursting — it burnt right in my hand!," Lolvlina recalled.

    "I screamed, ran inside, and then… my mom gave me a solid beating for my ‘scientific experiment.’ That day, I learned two lessons: I’m not a scientist and never play with crackers like that again!” she quipped.

    Since beginning her boxing journey, the 28-year-old has rarely been home for Diwali. But that has never stopped her from celebrating it. “Even during training camps, my friends and I come together, light diyas, share sweets, and celebrate like one big family. That’s how we keep the festive spirit alive—no matter how far from home we are,” she said.

    Balancing festive joy with her training discipline, is paramount. And despite her strict diet, there’s one ritual she always honours. “Festivals are what keep us feeling alive even after all the hard work. My diet is always very disciplined, and usually I don’t get to eat sweets. But during festivals, no matter where I am in the world, I always make sure to enjoy some sweets. That’s one Diwali tradition I never miss,” she added.

    "If you want to achieve something big in life, sacrifices are a part of the journey. When you learn to enjoy each moment—even during tough times—life becomes easier and more beautiful," she concluded.

    News/Htcity/Cinema/Exclusive| Boxer Lovlina Borgohain Will 'celebrate This Diwali With Zubeen Bhaiya's Memories In My Heart'
