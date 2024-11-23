Exclusive: Bulleya singer Amit Mishra marries Kriti Thakur in Lucknow

Singer Amit Mishra is now a married man. The Lucknowite tied knot with Kriti Mahendra Singh Thakur at a ceremony held in his hometown on Friday. Amit Mishra and Kriti Thakur during their wedding ceremony held in Lucknow.

“It’s about taking life to the next level with the blessing of my parents and well-wishers. It was long-awaited. We have been colleagues, and she was born and brought-up in Mumbai only. Her father (Mahendra Singh Thakur) is a musician and popular in the jingle market and music direction,” says the singer, best known for his chartbuster song Bulleya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, 2016).

Amit Mishra and Kriti Thakur during their engagement ceremony held in Lucknow.

Kriti is also into singing. “After her mass communication she was working in company and was simultaneously doing music as their entire family is deeply into it. It’s possibly the music that connects us and our families. My elder sister Sushma Mishra is also a singer. Professionally and on personally front, it (singing) will surely compliment us as both understand the conditions we work,” he says.

They got engaged on November 17 in Lucknow. “Earlier, it was scheduled to happen on November 21 and it got preponed and I had committed a gig on November16, but ho gaya...I landed in Lucknow on my engagement day! My marriage was a long-awaited affair, and the entire family was looking forward to it, so we kept it a more local and intimate affair. Since everything is happening here so I will surely have a get-together in Mumbai. This is the season for concerts, and all are busy so we will set a date accordingly,” says Mishra.

The singer was seen in a white sherwani and arrived at the venue riding a snow-white vintage car with parents Devendra Prasad Mishra, Geeta Mishra and friends-relatives. The wedding was solomnised at a resort on the Lucknow-Kanpur highway.

Besides, Bulleya he has a string of chartbusters to his credit, including, Manma Emotion Jaage (Dilwale, 2015), Sau Tarah Ke (Dishoom, 2016), Sakth Jaan (83, 2021) and Chandu Champion (2023) title song.