Exclusive | Gaurav Gera reveals the audition scene which got him Dhurandhar

Actor Gaurav Gera aka Dhurandhar’s Aalam left everyone speechless with his role and character’s contribution to the blockbuster franchise. Sharing his point of view behind being part of the film, Gaurav shares that he wasn’t surprised with the heavy duty scene in Dhurandhar The Revenge. In one of the most critical points in the film, Aalam convinces Hamza to let him take the fall for Pinda’s death and interestingly, this was the scene Gaurav auditioned for! Gaurav Gera plays the role of Aalam.

Gaurav, 50 tells us, “I was auditioned for that intense and heavy scene only. I was called to Mukesh Chhabra’s office and I was told to perform it. So it’s not that this scene was any kind of surprise.”

He adds, “Later when the narration happened, I understood where it is placed in the film. Aisa kuch mere liye shock nahi tha. I knew it is a role which will be liked and Hamza’s only support in the film, and somebody who knows it. So I knew it was a special role”

Aalam’s famous dialogue, “Darling, Darling dil kyu toda, peelo peelo aalam dhoodh soda”, has become a rage on the internet. Infact, as his character bowed out from the film, Gaurav reveals this to be one of the most common messages that he is receiving from friends and family.

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“Bohot saare messages to ye aa rahe hai ki ‘darling, darling dil tod diya’. Abhi its been too busy and I have been around people but haan ye ek common response aaya hai mere paas,” he says.