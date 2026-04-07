Exclusive | Gaurav Gera reveals the audition scene which got him Dhurandhar
Gaurav Gera shares that his last scene in Dhurandhar was interestingly also the first scene he enacted!
Actor Gaurav Gera aka Dhurandhar’s Aalam left everyone speechless with his role and character’s contribution to the blockbuster franchise. Sharing his point of view behind being part of the film, Gaurav shares that he wasn’t surprised with the heavy duty scene in Dhurandhar The Revenge. In one of the most critical points in the film, Aalam convinces Hamza to let him take the fall for Pinda’s death and interestingly, this was the scene Gaurav auditioned for!
Gaurav, 50 tells us, “I was auditioned for that intense and heavy scene only. I was called to Mukesh Chhabra’s office and I was told to perform it. So it’s not that this scene was any kind of surprise.”
He adds, “Later when the narration happened, I understood where it is placed in the film. Aisa kuch mere liye shock nahi tha. I knew it is a role which will be liked and Hamza’s only support in the film, and somebody who knows it. So I knew it was a special role”
Aalam’s famous dialogue, “Darling, Darling dil kyu toda, peelo peelo aalam dhoodh soda”, has become a rage on the internet. Infact, as his character bowed out from the film, Gaurav reveals this to be one of the most common messages that he is receiving from friends and family.
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“Bohot saare messages to ye aa rahe hai ki ‘darling, darling dil tod diya’. Abhi its been too busy and I have been around people but haan ye ek common response aaya hai mere paas,” he says.
Success is not new for Gaurav. Besides being a known name in the industry with memorable shows such as Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi, Chutki Shopkeeper Aur Woh, Mrs. Pammi Pyarelal amongst others. One of his most memorable ones are the videos he created in the double role of Chutki and Shopkeeper.
Now, with an extended fan base post Dhurandhar, does Gaurav plan to revive the famous video characters?
“Main actually 3 saal se bohot kam bana raha hun. I have realized that actually making video content is a lot of work. You are thinking about it all the time. About its editing and shooting. Wo main 8 saal kar liya and ab mera mood nahi hai. I like to do variety. I feel its one life and I want to experience various things. I enjoyed Dhurandhar and I want to do more of that. A video platform is in your own hands,” he concludes.