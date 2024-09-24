Exclusive | Ishita Dutta Seth on returning to work postpartum: It was a tough decision

Actor Ishita Dutta Sheth, who welcomed her first child, son Vayu, with actor-husband Vatsal Sheth in June last year, is returning to work after two years. While she is excited to make her comeback, Ishita says it was a difficult choice to make: “The decision to get back to work was very tough. I thought I would come back after six months, but when the time came to say yes to any project, I felt reluctant. But, my parents, in-laws and husband all said, ‘We are here to take care of Vayu.’ Vatsal and I both plan our schedules according to him.” Ishita Dutta with Vaayu

The 34-year-old continues, “Every working woman goes through that guilt. That first day when you have to leave your child and go to work, it will always be hard, be it six months or two years. A mother will always have that separation anxiety; I had it too, but I made it.”

Despite the “mom guilt,” the actor is glad to be back in action. She reveals that she is currently shooting for a film, but keeps the details sparse. “While I am really enjoying my shoot, I keep checking on the baby monitor to see what Vayu is up to. This is the first time I have been away from him for so long,” she tells us.

Ishita adds that she plans on bringing Vayu to the shoot location soon. “We are getting him here. We will see how it goes. If he is able to adjust then, he will stay with me till the end of the schedule. I want to start working properly but I will take a month or two between projects to spend time with him,” the actor concludes.