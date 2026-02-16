Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Exclusive | Rajpal Yadav receives interim bail, to hold press conference in ₹9 crore cheque bounce case

    Rajpal Yadav has been granted interim bail from Delhi High Court after depositing 1.5 crore in the cheque bounce case.

    Published on: Feb 16, 2026 4:04 PM IST
    By Yashika Mathur
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Actor Rajpal Yadav can finally breathe a sigh of relief, at least till March 18. The actor was granted interim bail by Delhi High court on Monday in the cheque bounce case. Rajpal Yadav had surrendered to police on February 5 after he failed to return his debt of 9 crore.

    Rajpal Yadav gets interim bail.
    Rajpal Yadav gets interim bail.

    The actor was in Delhi's Tihar Jail after the court ordered him to surrender. Following his imprisonment, several members of the Indian film industry came forward to show support and pledged to help him with the financial woes.

    As the actor received the interim bail on February 16 after depositing 1.5 crore, the actor's manager Goldie tells us, “Yes, it's true that Rajpal sir has been granted bail. It is a matter of great joy and a happy day for us."

    Also Read | After Rajpal Yadav’s surrender, fans recall Premanand Maharaj’s ‘warning’ video; take a look

    He added, “He will soon hold a press conference to address the issue and talk about it. It will happen in a day or two. Till then we cannot say anything more.”

    Earlier, actors such as Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, Guru Randhawa had come out in support of the senior actor.

    On Sunday night, certain reports claimed that no financial help came Rajpal Yadav's way from those who promised. However, Goldie denies this. “No, that is not true. Several actors and people from the industry have come forward and helped Rajpal ji.”

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Exclusive | Rajpal Yadav Receives Interim Bail, To Hold Press Conference In ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Exclusive | Rajpal Yadav Receives Interim Bail, To Hold Press Conference In ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes