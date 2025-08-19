Faissal Khan: I don’t want anything from Aamir Khan; no one from family reached out to me after I cut off all ties

Faissal Khan shocked people when he recently issued a statement, declaring that he is severing all ties with brother Aamir Khan and family. Talking to HT City after a press conference held on Monday, he shares it all started with his recent interview to a portal where he alleged that Aamir had locked him up inside a room in 2005- because of mental health reasons. Faissal Khan, Aamir Khan

“After that, they issued a circular in the media saying I am misleading people and lying. They never trusted me, so I don’t trust them. When there is no truth, there is no respect, and when there is no respect, there is no relationship. The family got offended by what I said, and asked why are you speaking all this. I am not fabricating any story. My own mother and sister had signed this way back that Faissal is paranoid and has schizophrenia,” he says.

The actor-filmmaker claims that he was also being forced to give up his signatory rights in 2007, post which he decided to leave the house, “Then my mother and sister put a case on me. I won it eventually. I was tested at JJ hospital for 20 days. In their statement to the press, they have now said he’s emotionally, psychologically suffering, all that nonsense. I hit back and said I am severing ties with them. I have given all the dates in my public notice. They were trying to not give any dates and being cunning.”

‘I TOLD AAMIR 'YOU HAVE DECLARED ME MAD IN FRONT OF THE WORLD''

Faissal was staying in the same building in as Aamir until now, and also received a monthly maintenance. He has now given up all that. “I was taking some money from him. In 2009 or 2010, Aamir had given me a job as a script doctor and paid me ₹30,000. After two-three years, he suddenly decided to throw me out of my job. He felt I am not working hard enough. I fought with him then and said ‘you said that I am mad, to the world. I am not going to get work. You have to give me sustenance till I don’t stand on my feet, then he agreed. Now I don’t want any help, because he feels if he is paying me then I should not say anything,” he asserts.

By severing all ties, he confirms he is also waiving off all rights to any property or inheritance. Commenting on a recent interview where Aamir said he prayed to God to give all his success to Faissal, he further remarks, “But ask Faissal, does he want that? I don’t want anything of Aamir- his name, fame, house, wives or girlfriends. I am content with what I have. He doesn’t have peace and contentment, that’s why he keeps crying in every interview.”

No one from the family has got in touch with Faissal after his declaration, he confirms.

‘MY BROTHER IN LAW WOULD DRINK AND ABUSE ME, NOT LET ME MEET MY MOTHER’

Faissal will file a writ petition after a month. We bring up whether he tried talking to his mother about everything. But he again says he has a very strained relationship with his family, “Santosh, my brother in law would not let me meet my mother. He was very abusive to me. He gets very obnoxious after drinking. He’s a ghar jamaai.”

With his personal life in shambles, what sort of a place is he in mentally, we ask Faissal. He says, “Today I am in a much better position. I know how to demand my self respect. I can’t compromise my dignity and respect.”

‘AAMIR HAS AN ILLEGITIMATE CHILD WITH JESSICA HEINES’

Did he ever try talking to Aamir why he would do all this to him? “You would have to ask Aamir that. My mother and sister wanted me to get married to my aunt, I was against that. I wrote a letter stating all the bad relationships my family had. My sister Nikhat got married thrice. Aamir was divorced from Reena, having an affair with (journalist) Jessica Heines and an illegal child with her. Then he was living with Kiran Rao. I had got married in 2000, got divorced in 2002. In 2003, my family started putting pressure on me to get married, which led to me writing that letter. Why were they putting so much pressure on me to get married to my aunt? I used some abusive language in the letter, for which I later apologised. Then in 2005 they came and caught me. They planned the full thing.”