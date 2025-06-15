Fathers Day| Mohit Malik, Arjun Bijlani, Sumeet Vyas, Jay Bhanushali, Apoorva Agnihotri on how they bond with their kids

Superheroes don’t always wear capes — some show up with bedtime stories, pool-time laughs, or trekking poles. On Father’s Day today, actors share how they bond with their little ones over special activities. Fathers Day Special: Mohit Malik, Arjun Bijlani, Sumeet Vyas, Jay and Apoorva share how they bond with their kids

Mohit Malik: A Trek buddy in the making

Mohit Malik with his son EKbir

The mountains are calling — especially when 41-year-old Mohit Malik and four-year-old Ekbir are together. “Every conversation starts and ends with trekking. For his birthday, I gifted him trekking sticks… I’m sure he is all set to become a trekker. I’m just waiting for that day when both of us will carry our gear up to the mountains,” Mohit shares.

Jay Bhanushali: Little explorer in tow

Jay Bhanushali with his daughter Tara

Travel tops Jay Bhanushali’s list when it comes to quality time with his five-year-old daughter Tara. “She’s an explorer and very smart for her age,” gushes the 40-year-old. Their most recent adventure? A trip to Dubai. “She loved the zoo and aquarium. She even held a snake! I usually pretend to be scared of animals, so to make me feel comfortable, she holds them first and then hands them to me,” he says.

Apoorva Agnihotri: Pool pals for life

Apoorva Agnihotri and his daughter Ishaani

Actor Apoorva Agnihotri (52), who welcomed daughter Ishaani Kanu two years ago, finds bliss in the water. “My favourite activity that I enjoy doing with my baby girl is taking her to the pool. We both are water babies, and we love spending time in the pool,” he shares.

Arjun Bijlani: Making a splash before the teen years hit

Arjun Bijlani and his son Ayaan

Arjun Bijlani (42) cherishes every moment with his 10-year-old son, Ayaan. “These days, since I’m not tied up with a show, I’m making the most of my time with Ayaan. He still wants me around… That’s why I’m consciously trying to just be present,” he says. Their fave bonding activity? “Swimming. It’s our little escape — we race, splash around, and have the best conversations in and around the pool.”

Sumeet Vyas: Bedtime tales and beyond

Sumeet Vyas and son Ved

Storytime is sacred in the Vyas household, but it’s evolved into something even more special. “A favourite thing that Ved (4) and I love doing together is telling each other stories,” says Sumeet (41). “He’s started talking a lot now… He even makes up his own versions of the stories I’ve told him. I don’t want to put a stop to his imagination,” the actor adds.