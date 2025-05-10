Mohit Malik: The fear I saw around me as I drove back to Delhi with my family was real

The recent escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack has caused chaos and stress for everyone. Speaking to us, actor Mohit Malik opened up about his harrowing journey back to Delhi with his family (actor-wife Aditi Malik and son Ekbir), calling the experience scary and uncertain. Mohit Malik

Mohit, who had been traveling in northern India, revealed, ""We had a flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai which got cancelled due to the ongoing tension. We then decided to drive back to Delhi from Punjab, passing through sensitive areas like Mohali and Ambala during daylight hours. It was pretty scary." He adds, "The sense of unease that I felt when I made our way through areas that had already begun to witness increased security and public fear was so real."

Adding to this, the actor says, "I can't express how worried I was. I even had my child with me and that was the most terrifying part. We made sure to cross Punjab in the daytime. I didn’t want to risk driving through these areas after dark — you never know what can happen.”

He noted that while there were security checks along the way, the real concern stemmed from the visible fear in people’s faces. “There was checking happening, but not that much. Their was so much traffic, the people looked scared, and the atmosphere felt tense and gloomy," says the 41-year-old actor, adding, "My family was panicking. They told me things felt very serious. That’s when I knew I had to return to Delhi immediately.”

Despite the growing uncertainty, Mohit and his family made it back safely. “I’m blessed to be home now. I was very worried, but thank God we reached safely. That’s all that matters.” However, his concerns haven’t ended. Mohit expressed unease about the current situation, saying, “Even in Delhi, there's this lingering fear. You don’t know what’s going to happen next. It’s not just a 'warlike' situation anymore — missiles are being launched, and lives are being lost. This is war, whether people want to call it that or not.”

He also mentioned how the fake narrative being sent out through media is affecting the people who are relying on news channels for updates. Mohit points out that despite the media reporting, friends and contacts in affected regions confirmed that the ground reality is far worse than what’s being shown.