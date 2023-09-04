Guns & Gulaab actor Rajkummar Rao: Sad that people now categorise films with OTT and theatrical tags

Actor Rajkummar Rao seems to be maintaining a fair balance when it comes to doing projects on the web and big screen. However, he personally discards the idea of films being labelled according to the medium they come out on. “It’s sad to see movies being categorised with OTT and theatrical tags. There’s no point, as stories are the same no matter where you see them. Sometimes you watch films in theatres and they leave an impact, and at times, content you watch on OTT stays with you,” points the actor, who is seen in the recent crime thriller Guns & Gulaabs. Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the film Bheed and Netflix web series Guns and Gulaabs(Instagram)

That being said, Rao, who has starred in OTT films such as Ludo, The White Tiger, Chhalang, Hum Do Hamare Do and Monica O My Darling, agrees that digital medium offers a “broader spectrum and wider audience” as compared to the theatres. And his last theatrical release, Bheed, which didn’t receive great response, but was later appreciated once it dropped on a streaming platform, is a testament to this fact. “As for Bheed, yes, the film has been pretty good now, but I’d still like to believe this distinction between OTT and theatrical releases is becoming less relevant. In the end, it’s all about good content and the audience’s reception, regardless of the medium,” notes the actor, who turned 38 yesterday.

Another thing Rao is glad about is the fact that films have finally started to work at the box office and makers can look for better days ahead. “People have started to going back to theatres, which is a good sign. So, as artistes, we should only be concerned about audiences receiving good content irrespective of where it comes out eventually either on OTT or theatres,” states the actor, adding that he is ready to take up more OTT projects, “And commit my time to web shows because I don’t really think it takes months of time now to shoot a series.”

Known to be someone who has always showed variety in his onscreen portrayals without getting typecast in any one genre, Rao stresses that he is committed to push his boundaries and explore a diverse array of characters. “I don’t want to be put in a bracket. Being an actor, I want to explore everything and give my best to it. I do not want audiences to have an image of me that I can’t do a particular role or a character,” he says.

Up next, the actor will be seen in Stree 2, Sri and Mr and Mrs Mahi. While not much is known about the other projects, asked if there is a any pressure when it comes to ensuring a successful sequel to the 2018 horror comedy Stree, and Rao replies: “Honestly, we don’t want to carry any baggage. We don’t want to have any pressure that the sequel should do well at the box office or it should be better than the last. This is the only way we can ensure that this project is not corrupted.”