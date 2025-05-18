Guns N’ Roses on performing in India after 13 years: It’s good to see you again Mumbai

Tonight, Mumbai roared to life as rock legends Guns N’ Roses delivered a powerhouse performance that one won’t forget anytime soon. Mahalakshmi Race Course transformed into a sea of screaming fans and blazing lights as the American hard rock band kicked off their electrifying set under the sultry May sky. Guns N’ Roses return to Mumbai after 13 years

The band returned to India after 13 years and the tonight the band featured the core lineup of Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Slash (lead guitar) and Duff McKagan (bass), along with the touring band members. Other members included Richard Fortus (guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboards), Melissa Reese (keyboards), and drummer Isaac Carpenter.

The band opened the set with Welcome to the Jungle which sent a jolt through the crowd, igniting a wave of energy that surged through the sprawling racecourse. Axl Rose, with his signature swagger and vocal grit, commanded the stage as Slash unleashed his searing guitar magic, reminding everyone why GNR remains one of the most enduring forces in rock history.

While on stage Axl kept praising the “power-packed audience”, he also mentioned how it is good to be back. He said, “How you doing? It’s good to see you again Mumbai.” The band powered through a setlist packed with fan favourites, including Sweet Child o’ Mine, November Rain, Live and Let Die, and You Could Be Mine. Each track was met with thunderous applause, sing-alongs, and moments of raw emotion, especially during the hauntingly beautiful piano solo that led into November Rain.

The chemistry among the band members was undeniable, blending decades of experience with the same rebellious spirit that first catapulted them to stardom. Slash’s guitar solos were jaw-dropping, while Duff McKagan held down the groove with effortless cool.

As the night drew to a close, Axl turned to the crowd with a grin and shouted, “Mumbai, are you ready for one more?” The band launched into their explosive finale, Paradise City, complete with a chorus of tens of thousands chanting every word. The entire venue pulsed with adrenaline and nostalgia as the last notes rang out across the Mumbai skyline.

The band members ended the night of a many fans on a happy note as they returned to the stage and blessed the audience with their worn merchandises.

This was more than a concert—it was a celebration of rock ‘n’ roll at its purest. For the thousands in attendance, Guns N’ Roses in Mumbai wasn’t just a show—it was an unforgettable moment in music history.