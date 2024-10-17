Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hansal Mehta on The Buckingham Murders BO reception: People write obituaries for a film…

ByRishabh Suri
Oct 17, 2024 11:29 AM IST

About The Buckingham Murders and the emphasis on box office numbers, director Hansal Mehta says collections “don’t necessarily communicate the entire picture”.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta isn’t happy about the box office-centric conversation around his recently-released thriller, The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. “My time and effort is ultimately nobody’s business. Also, it’s the producers who’ve invested the money in the project, and yet people talk about it as if it’s their money,” says the 56-year-old, adding, “The problem lies in the fact that people don’t see the film for what it does to them, or for its story and characters. They are so interested in the numbers that it has become reductive.”

Hansal Mehta
Hansal Mehta

Also read: Hansal Mehta on doing unconventional cinema despite death threats: ‘Hurdles are a sign there are bigger things’

Mehta emphasises that box-office collections are only a part and “don’t necessarily communicate the entire picture”. “When we launched the trailer of our film, Ekta (Kapoor, co-producer) had mentioned how numbers and profits are two different things. The film has been profitable from day one,” the filmmaker shares, adding, “We have to give the audiences some time, for word of mouth to spread. But people write obituaries for a film over a weekend.”

The source of the box office collections, he clarifies, is not right. “Whatever numbers were quoted, they were wrong. Two versions of the film were released in Hinglish and Hindi. However, only numbers of one version were reported,” he ends.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On